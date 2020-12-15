EyeQue : Honored with Two CES 2021 Innovations Awards

The EyeQue VisionCheck 2, the world’s most powerful do-it-yourself smartphone vision test, earns the company its fourth & fifth CES Innovation Awards

EyeQue®, the leader of smartphone vision testing, is thrilled to be named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in two categories – Health & Wellness, and Mobile Devices & Accessories – for its new EyeQue VisionCheck 2. VisionCheck 2 is the most powerful refraction device available for consumers to test their own vision and order new glasses with the results – all without leaving the safety and comfort of home. Launched on Kickstarter on December 9, the campaign exceeded its goal within a few days with the support of more than 500 backers.

VisionCheck 2 is a lightweight optical smartphone attachment and mobile app. The test results are expressed as EyeGlass Numbers® (EGNs), the lens-power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, which can be used to order new eyeglasses from many online retailers.

“We are delighted to have earned this prestigious honor for our latest DIY refraction test, VisionCheck 2. This acknowledgement from the Consumer Technology Association, coupled with the extraordinary response to our Kickstarter campaign validates the tireless work our team invests into our smartphone vision tests,” said Dr. John Serri, co-founder, President and COO of EyeQue.

See the EyeQue VisionCheck 2 in action here.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The award announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, happening January 11-14, 2021.

The EyeQue VisionCheck 2 is available for pre-order on Kickstarter with pledge levels starting at $57. The product will ship to backers in Q2 2021.

Experience the VisionCheck 2 and all of EyeQue’s award-winning products by visiting their digital booth at CES, January 11 – 14. Get hands-on (virtually) with the products, attend a vision tech session, and meet one on one with an EyeQue specialist.

Learn more about EyeQue at eyeque.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for more updates.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The award-winning Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

