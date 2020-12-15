Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EyeQue : Honored with Two CES 2021 Innovations Awards

12/15/2020 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EyeQue VisionCheck 2, the world’s most powerful do-it-yourself smartphone vision test, earns the company its fourth & fifth CES Innovation Awards

EyeQue®, the leader of smartphone vision testing, is thrilled to be named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in two categories – Health & Wellness, and Mobile Devices & Accessories – for its new EyeQue VisionCheck 2. VisionCheck 2 is the most powerful refraction device available for consumers to test their own vision and order new glasses with the results – all without leaving the safety and comfort of home. Launched on Kickstarter on December 9, the campaign exceeded its goal within a few days with the support of more than 500 backers.

VisionCheck 2 is a lightweight optical smartphone attachment and mobile app. The test results are expressed as EyeGlass Numbers® (EGNs), the lens-power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, which can be used to order new eyeglasses from many online retailers.

“We are delighted to have earned this prestigious honor for our latest DIY refraction test, VisionCheck 2. This acknowledgement from the Consumer Technology Association, coupled with the extraordinary response to our Kickstarter campaign validates the tireless work our team invests into our smartphone vision tests,” said Dr. John Serri, co-founder, President and COO of EyeQue.

See the EyeQue VisionCheck 2 in action here.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The award announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, happening January 11-14, 2021.

The EyeQue VisionCheck 2 is available for pre-order on Kickstarter with pledge levels starting at $57. The product will ship to backers in Q2 2021.

Experience the VisionCheck 2 and all of EyeQue’s award-winning products by visiting their digital booth at CES, January 11 – 14. Get hands-on (virtually) with the products, attend a vision tech session, and meet one on one with an EyeQue specialist.

Learn more about EyeQue at eyeque.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for more updates.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The award-winning Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pAYTU BIOSCIENCE : Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Bought Deal Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PU
12:21pMICROSOFT : Johnson Controls and Microsoft to create healthier, safer and more sustainable buildings
PU
12:21pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Mexico's second avid™ hotel now under construction in Guadalajara
PU
12:21pPATTERN S P A : 2020 esg rating overperforms the market
PU
12:21pDESERT GOLD VENTURES : Joint Venture Partner Commences Field Work at the Djimbala Gold Project, Southern Mali
PU
12:21pELEMENTAL ROYALTIES : Closes $16.1M Private Placement of Subscription Receipts
AQ
12:21pDGAP-PVR : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release -2-
DJ
12:21pJupiter Recognized As 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company
GL
12:21pDGAP-PVR : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:21pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen strikes CEO power struggle truce in boost to shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ