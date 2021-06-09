Log in
EyeSouth Partners : Expands Network in North Georgia through Addition of Two Physicians

06/09/2021 | 06:31am EDT
EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the additions of Dr. John Forrest of Forrest Eye Centers based in Gainesville, Georgia and Dr. Thomas Edwards of Advanced Vision based in Decatur, Georgia.

As part of these additions, Dr. Forrest will join Gainesville Eye Associates and Dr. Edwards will join Georgia Eye Partners. Both doctors have served their respective communities for decades and saw the value in partnering with established larger practices supported by EyeSouth for the next phase of their careers.

“Both partnerships highlight the increasingly challenging environment that solo physicians face managing the administrative burden with busy clinical schedules. Through the established infrastructure at Georgia Eye Partners, Gainesville Eye Associates, and EyeSouth, we look forward to absorbing that burden from Dr. Forrest and Dr. Edwards and enhancing the experience for their patients,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners.

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Charlie Shreve, VP of Business Development & Strategy, charlie.shreve@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
