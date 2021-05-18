Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eyelit Announces Revenue Growth and Profit From Its Manufacturing (MES), Automation, and Quality (QMS) Software for the 1st Quarter

05/18/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over 20% Company Revenue increase compared to the same period in 2020

Eyelit Inc. announced continued profit and revenue growth for the first quarter in 2021, with over 20% top-line revenue growth over its first quarter in 2020. The company’s revenue increase was led by Subscription software which increased by over 70%, and total recurring revenue which increased by more than 20%.

Key first quarter 2021 financial milestones achieved year-over-year:

  • Over 20% total revenue increase
  • Recurring revenue grew by over 20%
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increases to over 40%
  • Subscription license software grew over 70%

“We are off to good start for 2021, our customers are seeing the benefits of Eyelit’s flexible low-code application platforms”, stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit. “Despite COVID-19, 2020 was a good year for earnings and profit, and 2021 looks to be even better. We have seen an increase in spending as our customers invest in software automation and integration solutions to help deal with semiconductor chip storage.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aVODAFONE  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
11:18aMOST AND LEAST EXPENSIVE STATES FOR CAR INSURANCE : Insure.com Study 2021
PR
11:18aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : Private audience with the President of the Republic of Mozambique
PU
11:17aSTELLANTIS  : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
11:17aAHOLD DELHAIZE  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
11:17aGENERALI SPA  : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11:16aMICROSOFT  : New website details availability of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other COVID-19 resources across India
PU
11:16aOccupational Employment and Wages in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell — May 2020
PU
11:16aOccupational Employment and Wages in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach — May 2020
PU
11:16aNORTHAMOIL : Gulf Coast LNG projects inch forward
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS