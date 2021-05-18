Eyelit Announces Revenue Growth and Profit From Its Manufacturing (MES), Automation, and Quality (QMS) Software for the 1st Quarter

Over 20% Company Revenue increase compared to the same period in 2020

Eyelit Inc. announced continued profit and revenue growth for the first quarter in 2021, with over 20% top-line revenue growth over its first quarter in 2020. The company’s revenue increase was led by Subscription software which increased by over 70%, and total recurring revenue which increased by more than 20%.

Key first quarter 2021 financial milestones achieved year-over-year:

Over 20% total revenue increase

Recurring revenue grew by over 20%

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increases to over 40%

Subscription license software grew over 70%

“We are off to good start for 2021, our customers are seeing the benefits of Eyelit’s flexible low-code application platforms”, stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit. “Despite COVID-19, 2020 was a good year for earnings and profit, and 2021 looks to be even better. We have seen an increase in spending as our customers invest in software automation and integration solutions to help deal with semiconductor chip storage.”

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005879/en/