Eyelit Announces Revenue and Profit Growth From Its Manufacturing (MES), Automation, and Quality (QMS) Software for First Half of 2021

Eyelit increases Company Profit by over 60%

Eyelit Inc. announced continued profit and revenue growth for the first half of 2021, with over 60% increase in company profit over the first half of 2020. Top line revenue increased by over 10%, led by Subscription software which increased by over 80%, and total recurring revenue which increased by more than 20%.

Key first half 2021 financial milestones achieved year-over-year include:

Over 60% company profit increase

Recurring revenue grew by over 20%

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increased to over 41% of revenue

Subscription license software grew by over 80%

Total revenue increased by over 10%

“Eyelit realized increased revenue from integration projects as customers continue to deploy our flexible, low-code application platforms FactoryConnect and EquipmentConnect to support industry 4.0 and Smart Factory initiatives,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Eyelit added new MES licenses sales with both existing and new enterprise Fortune 500 customers.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies, rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005818/en/