Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eyelit Announces Revenue and Profit Growth From Its Manufacturing (MES), Automation, and Quality (QMS) Software for First Half of 2021

09/02/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eyelit increases Company Profit by over 60%

Eyelit Inc. announced continued profit and revenue growth for the first half of 2021, with over 60% increase in company profit over the first half of 2020. Top line revenue increased by over 10%, led by Subscription software which increased by over 80%, and total recurring revenue which increased by more than 20%.

Key first half 2021 financial milestones achieved year-over-year include:

  • Over 60% company profit increase
  • Recurring revenue grew by over 20%
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increased to over 41% of revenue
  • Subscription license software grew by over 80%
  • Total revenue increased by over 10%

“Eyelit realized increased revenue from integration projects as customers continue to deploy our flexible, low-code application platforms FactoryConnect and EquipmentConnect to support industry 4.0 and Smart Factory initiatives,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Eyelit added new MES licenses sales with both existing and new enterprise Fortune 500 customers.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including Atomica, austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies, rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pZafin Applauds U.S. Financial Regulators For Detailing Fintech Partnership Recommendations
GL
03:56pDELIVERY HERO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:53pAZUL 3D : appoints Vince Anewenter to Advisory Board
BU
03:52pFORIAN : Announces $24 Million Private Placement of 3.5% Convertible Notes due 2025, Appoints New Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
03:52pSecretary Granholm Announces Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange
PU
03:52pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supporting Afghan refugees
PU
03:52pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Four Talented Professionals Join Pinnacle in Huntersville, NC
PU
03:52pBUYING A HOME : Choosing the right loan for you
PU
03:52pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity Discombobulated – Reorienting Identity in the Enterprise
PU
03:52pAfrican Development Bank to launch new initiative to integrate natural capital into finance in Africa
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
3S&P 500 advances on boost from oil stocks, Nasdaq retreats
4U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..

HOT NEWS