Eyelit's Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Selected by Enovix Corporation for Next Generation Battery Manufacturing

Eyelit’s smart factory solution to accelerate New Product Introductions (NPI), supporting Industry 4.0

Eyelit Inc., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations announced today that Enovix Corporation, an advanced lithium-ion battery technology leader, has selected Eyelit MES™ suite to support factory build out and ramp to high volume production.

Enovix is implementing Eyelit’s integrated manufacturing software suite at their Silicon Valley facility to help manage production of their advanced 3D Silicon™ lithium-ion batteries for mass-market applications. The deployment includes Eyelit’s unified event-based applications spanning MES, recipe management, tool management, SPC, quality management and nonconformance management (OCAPs). Eyelit‘s integration software is also being used for equipment automation including connecting directly to programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

“Enovix is constructing and equipping the first U.S. facility for production of our advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery,” said Karl Schneider, Head of IT, Enovix Corporation. “We use a stringent process to evaluate and select enterprise software. Eyelit MES was selected in large part due to flexible, out-of-the-box integration with equipment and other enterprise software applications, including PLM and ERP.”

The entire Eyelit suite includes a graphical ‘Scenario’ modeling engine to simplify integration with equipment, enterprise level applications and quickly add business rules within the application framework. Real-time SPC features include dynamic limits and watchdog timers which are fully integrated with Eyelit’s quality management for 8D, OCAP and NCR processes.

“We are pleased to add Enovix to Eyelit’s growing clean-tech customer base. This selection is another validation of Eyelit’s ability to handle diverse manufacturing such as hybrid semiconductor and roll-to-roll processing,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit. “Eyelit’s proven integration capabilities and demonstrated ability to connect directly to machine PLC’s, without the need for third party software, was another key differentiator recognized by Enovix.”

About Enovix (https://enovix.com)

Enovix Corporation has developed a lithium-ion battery that incorporates a 100% active silicon anode using its patented 3D cell architecture to significantly increase energy density and maintain high cycle life. The company has applied the same innovative approach to develop production tools that ‘drop-in’ to existing roll-to-roll lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines and increase megawatt hour (MWh) capacity by 30%. Enovix is backed by strategic relationships with Intel and Qualcomm and over $220 million in venture, strategic and private funding. It has been awarded 81 patents and has 49 more applications pending to create sustainable enterprise value and provide a competitive barrier for years to come. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

