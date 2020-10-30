Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eyelit's Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Selected by Enovix Corporation for Next Generation Battery Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Eyelit’s smart factory solution to accelerate New Product Introductions (NPI), supporting Industry 4.0

Eyelit Inc., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations announced today that Enovix Corporation, an advanced lithium-ion battery technology leader, has selected Eyelit MES™ suite to support factory build out and ramp to high volume production.

Enovix is implementing Eyelit’s integrated manufacturing software suite at their Silicon Valley facility to help manage production of their advanced 3D Silicon™ lithium-ion batteries for mass-market applications. The deployment includes Eyelit’s unified event-based applications spanning MES, recipe management, tool management, SPC, quality management and nonconformance management (OCAPs). Eyelit‘s integration software is also being used for equipment automation including connecting directly to programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

“Enovix is constructing and equipping the first U.S. facility for production of our advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery,” said Karl Schneider, Head of IT, Enovix Corporation. “We use a stringent process to evaluate and select enterprise software. Eyelit MES was selected in large part due to flexible, out-of-the-box integration with equipment and other enterprise software applications, including PLM and ERP.”

The entire Eyelit suite includes a graphical ‘Scenario’ modeling engine to simplify integration with equipment, enterprise level applications and quickly add business rules within the application framework. Real-time SPC features include dynamic limits and watchdog timers which are fully integrated with Eyelit’s quality management for 8D, OCAP and NCR processes.

“We are pleased to add Enovix to Eyelit’s growing clean-tech customer base. This selection is another validation of Eyelit’s ability to handle diverse manufacturing such as hybrid semiconductor and roll-to-roll processing,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit. “Eyelit’s proven integration capabilities and demonstrated ability to connect directly to machine PLC’s, without the need for third party software, was another key differentiator recognized by Enovix.”

About Enovix (https://enovix.com)

Enovix Corporation has developed a lithium-ion battery that incorporates a 100% active silicon anode using its patented 3D cell architecture to significantly increase energy density and maintain high cycle life. The company has applied the same innovative approach to develop production tools that ‘drop-in’ to existing roll-to-roll lithium-ion battery manufacturing lines and increase megawatt hour (MWh) capacity by 30%. Enovix is backed by strategic relationships with Intel and Qualcomm and over $220 million in venture, strategic and private funding. It has been awarded 81 patents and has 49 more applications pending to create sustainable enterprise value and provide a competitive barrier for years to come. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
BU
04:02pCAPITAL SOUTHWEST : Announces Financial Results for Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.51 per share for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
AQ
04:02pPRONTOFORMS : Announces $6 Million Revolving Credit Facility and Warrant Proceeds of $1.96 Million
AQ
04:02pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : SAMG) to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host Investor Conference Call
PR
04:02pPUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020
PR
04:02pARCOS DORADOS : to Host Its Annual General Shareholder's Meeting
BU
04:01pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Italy's Monte dei Paschi weighs capital boost options - sources
RE
04:01pRESEARCH REPORT : Industrial Communication Market (2020-2024) | Emergence of New and Innovative Fieldbus to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01pMEDALLION BANK : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
04:01pEAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group