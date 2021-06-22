Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eyewear company Warby Parker files confidentially for U.S. listing

06/22/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -New York-based Warby Parker has confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the United States, the eyewear company said on Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on the boom in online commerce.

As consumers shift to digital modes of shopping, companies including Warby, which was last valued at $3 billion after a funding round in 2020, are seeking to attract investors at a time the stock market has seen a record appetite for new listings.

Warby, known for its fashionable eyewear, was founded in 2010 by four classmates at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, after one of them on a backpacking trip found the cost of replacing eyeglasses was too high.

The company, which sells prescription eyewear starting at $95, also has a brick-and-mortar presence in several markets in the United States and Canada.

First established as an online brand, Warby has been expanding its real estate footprint since opening its first store in 2013, despite the pandemic having accelerated the shift away from brick-and-mortar outlets.

The company raised $245 million in a funding round last year and is on track to open 35 new stores this year, its co-chief executive officers, Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, told the Wall Street Journal last month. (https://on.wsj.com/3xNLsrH)

Warby, which did not give any indication of the size of its proposed offering, counts Tiger Global Management, General Catalyst, Baillie Gifford and D1 Capital Partners among its backers.

Companies often file confidentially to withhold information about their financial strength from rivals for a longer period.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pFacebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push
RE
03:46pFord to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles
RE
03:40pS&p 500 last up 0.64% after powell testimony to congress
RE
03:36pEyewear company Warby Parker files confidentially for U.S. listing
RE
03:19pChile's central zone hit by magnitude 5.2 quake, no damage reported
RE
03:19pStrong tremour felt in chile`s central zone - reuters witnesses
RE
03:17pOil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production
RE
03:14pBrazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal
RE
03:12pFormer CannTrust CEO, directors charged in illegal pot growing case
RE
03:09pUnited to mandate fully vaccinated crew to countries with high cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS