Eyewear company Warby Parker valued at over $6 bln after shares climb in debut

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Warby Parker Inc
jumped 35% in their U.S. market debut on Wednesday, notching up
a valuation of over $6 billion for the eyewear company.
The company's stock, which went public through a direct
listing, opened at $54.05 per share compared with the reference
price of $40 per share.
A direct listing lets companies list their stock on
exchanges without selling shares, thereby sidestepping a costly
and time-consuming initial public offering.
Tiger Global Management, General Catalyst, Baillie Gifford
and D1 Capital Partners are investors in Warby. It had
confidentially filed for a listing in June.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)