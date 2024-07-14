STORY: :: Eyewitness recounts seeing gunman at Trump rally

:: Butler, Pennsylvania

:: July 13, 2024

:: Greg Smith, Eyewitness

"We're pointing at him, the police are down there running around on the ground, we're like, hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle. And the police are like, huh, what, they didn't know what was going on, we're like right here on the roof, we can see him from right here, we see him, he's crawling. And next thing you know, I'm thinking to myself, why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage. I'm standing there pointing at him for two or three minutes. Secret services are looking at us from the top of the barn, I'm pointing at that roof, just standing there like this, and next thing you know five shots ring out."

On Saturday, Trump, 78, had just begun a campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Pittsburgh, when shots rang out, hitting the former president's right ear and streaking his face with blood.