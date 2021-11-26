Log in
Ezel.life Metaverse With Frida Kahlo's Family to Preview During Miami Art Week

11/26/2021 | 10:05pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezel.life, a leading digital asset company focused on maximizing the value of original artwork, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Frida Kahlo's family to showcase her untold stories in the metaverse. A preview of the project will be held at the Sagamore Hotel during the Art Basel and Miami Week activities. The event will include an exhibition of Frida's family first step into the digital world, with exclusive videos from her family, a preview inside the metaverse of the red house (Frida's family home), and a non-fungible token (NFT) that forms the foundation of the project. It will also include a panel discussion on equality, diversity, and inclusion, which Ezel and the art community heralds Frida as the ultimate identity and champion of.

The red house was Frida Kahlo's family home. It is a place that contains many insights and secrets into the Kahlo family, Frida's life, and her relationships. The red house is an inclusive space where we can all celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo.

"We are excited to showcase Frida Kahlo's family metaverse, which would invite everyone into her home, an inclusive space that celebrates her life and legacy, while unearthing her untold stories," stated Pedro Quinzanos, Founder and CEO of Ezel. This is one of many high level curated projects being developed by Ezel for the Metaverse.

"We have extracted a brick from the red house, forming the foundation of our metaverse. This project gives all of you access through this new digital world, to the secrets of the family, to the secrets of Frida Kahlo" stated Mara Romeo, Frida's great-great-niece.

The physical brick and its NFT connect the foundation of the red house in the physical world with the metaverse in the digital world.

NFTs are unique digital assets minted using blockchain technology that connect art, music, video and media files to the blockchain authentication process which makes the assets unique and rare and in many cases valuable. 

NFT Exhibition and Event Location: Sagamore Hotel @ Bridging the Gap Impact NFT Event, Miami Beach Address: 1671 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Event Dates:

Exhibition: Monday, November 29th to Sunday, December 5th, 2021 10am to 10pm

Speakers Panel: November 30th, 2021 1pm to 3pm. A panel with representatives of Ezel will be held Tuesday hosted by Bridging the Gap and Being Investments.   

Pre-registration for the series is at https://bridgingthegapventures.com/impact-nft-gallery-miami   

HOT NEWS