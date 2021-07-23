F9Analytics : Yield Management Technology Drives Commercial Property Investment Performance

“Yield Management” innovation drives portfolio-wide commercial property investment performance

F9Analytics® Property Terminal Cloud delivers dynamic yield management technology to the commercial property markets. Like RealPage’s YieldStar for lease revenue management (for residential), Property Terminal maximizes property performance with yield management (for commercial); providing investors the capability to strategically maximize lease pricing to satisfy both market demand and their own yield objective.

F9Analytics® yield management software provides investors a significant competitive advantage by providing variable pricing strategies based on understanding, anticipating, and influencing occupier/tenant economic behavior; providing adaptive financial terms on-demand to maximize value from one price point to many price points in real-time.

According to John J. Cona, Chief Executive Officer, “The reason this solution has been avoided for the last 30-years is simple - it's hard. It requires a technology that is better than Excel. It requires a technology that can not only manage and generate one price but also manage and generate many prices and many pricing strategies in real-time - all benchmarked to the original value and all accretive.”

The most consequential facet of the innovation is the advanced pricing capabilities offered by dynamic price/valuation - a capability exclusive to F9Analytics "yield management" solution. In comparison to other price/valuation software of the past 30-years (including Argus), all are defined as simple "static" price/valuation software. A "static" price or static valuation is characterized by a price/valuation whereby users input fixed pricing variables and compute a "static" valuation - the resulting price is therefore fixed or static. If the market demands different pricing variables; the solution may require hundreds of attempts by the user in an exhaustive search to isolate the desired optimal price combination. This represents the simple price/valuation choice of most software in use today.

F9Analytics "yield management" solution is unique in that it is a "dynamic" pricing and valuation software. A "dynamic" pricing or dynamic valuation is characterized by a price/valuation that is not fixed but variable and therefore dynamic. Algorithms determine the pricing variables instantaneously. In a sense the static pricing problem is reversed, starting with a single value (or static price) the user can find many variable pricing strategies that are all optimal and that maximize price based on their business objective.

Pilot Program Partner Opportunities

To help companies advance in the digital transformation and strategic execution of yield management, F9Analytics has instituted a Partner Pilot Program with up to $100,000 in annual benefits for the first year - with continuing annual discounts for program partners. To find out more please contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678.

Availability

Property Terminal Cloud is now available to the public at: https://www.propertyterminal.app/

About F9Analytics

F9Analytics (@F9Analytics) builds financial innovation into the commercial property markets. By focusing on the complex, we provide investors access to meaningful solutions that drive efficiency and maximize profits.

