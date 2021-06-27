Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FAA CITES LACK OF DATA, SAYS IT MAY NEED TO BOOST NUMBER OF CERTIFICATION TEST FLIGHTS -- LETTER

06/27/2021 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAA CITES LACK OF DATA, SAYS IT MAY NEED TO BOOST NUMBER OF CERTIFICATION TEST FLIGHTS -- LETTER


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aBritain bans Binance in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
RE
10:48aCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
RE
10:48aRepublican Senate negotiators ready to 'move forward' on infrastructure after Biden walkback
RE
10:40aBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
10:01aIron ore seen driving Australia's resources export earnings to a record in 2020/21
RE
09:57aFaa cites lack of data, says it may need to boost number of certification test flights -- letter
RE
09:57aFaa told boeing in may 13 letter 777x is not ready for significant step in certification process -- letter
RE
09:57aFederal aviation administration warns boeing that certification for planned 777x airplane is 'realistically' is going to be 'mid- to late 2023' -- letter
RE
09:55aSearchers race to find 156 missing in Florida building collapse
RE
09:40aIran's recovery seen as modest with return to original nuclear deal - IIF
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
2Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
3China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
4INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Italian banks should consolidate into at least three big players - Intesa Sanpaolo ch..
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

HOT NEWS