FAA Says It Contributed to Capitol Evacuation

04/22/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
By Micah Maidenberg


The Federal Aviation Administration said it contributed to an evacuation of the U.S. Capitol complex Wednesday because the agency didn't notify federal law-enforcement officials of a parachute demonstration that was occurring nearby.

The FAA's role in the incident drew criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who blamed the agency for failing to alert the Capitol police that the Army's parachute-demonstration team would be conducting an event at Nationals Park.

Around 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Capitol Police issued an alert calling for the Capitol zone to be cleared. The area around the Capitol building had largely returned to normal a bit before 7 p.m., after the officials realized there was a miscommunication.

"We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there," the FAA said Friday evening.

The agency said it continues to review the incident.


Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1938ET

