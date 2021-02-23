FAA chief warns of new aviation safety risks following pandemic

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration chief
Steve Dickson warned on Tuesday of new safety risks in the
industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the
retirement of veteran pilots, new fleets with complex aircraft
and less international flying.
"All these changes are creating a whole new set of stressors
that can inject new safety risks into the system," Dickson said
at a town hall about commercial aviation safety shown on social
media, adding: "And we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent
about that."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson)