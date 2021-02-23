FAA chief warns of new aviation safety risks following pandemic

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson warned on Tuesday of new safety risks in the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the retirement of veteran pilots, new fleets with complex aircraft and less international flying.

"All these changes are creating a whole new set of stressors that can inject new safety risks into the system," Dickson said at a town hall about commercial aviation safety shown on social media, adding: "And we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent about that." (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson)