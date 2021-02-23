Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FAA chief warns of new aviation safety risks following pandemic

02/23/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson warned on Tuesday of new safety risks in the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the retirement of veteran pilots, new fleets with complex aircraft and less international flying.

"All these changes are creating a whole new set of stressors that can inject new safety risks into the system," Dickson said at a town hall about commercial aviation safety shown on social media, adding: "And we absolutely cannot afford to be complacent about that." (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pOccidental Petroleum expects temporary impact from winter storms
RE
01:47pTreasury nominee Adeyemo says pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to U.S. interests
RE
01:43pU.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate
RE
01:42pCVS Health CEO expects use of masks to continue till 2022
RE
01:39pApple plans to increase dividend - CNBC
RE
01:36pNorthern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic
RE
01:35pEPIC Announces Leadership Structure Realignment
SE
01:34pLucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns
RE
01:31pTech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
RE
01:31pOBITUARY-Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Tech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines
4Tesla shares in the red for 2021 as bitcoin selloff weighs
5Tech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ