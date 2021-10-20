FAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal
Aviation Administration will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing the safety
efforts of airplane manufacturers like Boeing Co.
"Our approach to aircraft certification and safety oversight
has changed. The FAA’s relationship with manufacturers is
evolving," agency Administrator Steve Dickson says in prepared
testimony for a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives
panel, which was seen by Reuters.
"We are prioritizing oversight of manufacturers and working
to focus that oversight on safety-critical areas. We are
delegating fewer responsibilities and demanding more
transparency from them, and evaluating key assumptions prior to
delegating functions in certain areas."
Congress in December approved legislation boosting FAA
oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of
critical safety information and providing new whistleblower
protections in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that
killed 346 people and led to the plane's 19-month U.S.
grounding.
Dickson is slated to testify before a Transportation
Committee subcommittee at a hearing that comes nearly three
years since Lion Air 610 crashed in Indonesia.
Dickson noted that the new law includes over 100 unique
requirements for the FAA to implement. The work "is
still in the early stages, and we are carrying it out with the
urgency that it requires," his testimony says.
An FAA survey released in August 2020 found some safety
employees reported facing "strong" external pressure from
industry and raised alarms the agency does not always prioritize
air safety.
House Transportation Chairman Peter DeFazio said in prepare
remarks released Wednesday the MAX crashes "were the culmination
of a series of failures" at Boeing "as well as dangerous
inadequacies in the FAA’s process for certifying new airplanes.
It is clear that Boeing needed thorough regulation and strict
oversight, but its regulator could not provide enough of
either."
DeFazio added "the FAA is making progress in implementing"
reforms mandated by Congress but urged Dickson "to place
particular emphasis on this work, because Boeing’s next
aircraft—the 777X—is already in flight tests."
Boeing did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Mark Porter)