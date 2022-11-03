Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections

11/03/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) late on Wednesday said it was mandating U.S. DHC-3 operators quickly conduct inspections after a fatal crash in Washington state killed 10 in September.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) last week issued an "urgent safety recommendation" asking the FAA and Transport Canada to take "immediate action" to require inspections of the seaplanes.

The FAA is requiring visual inspections of a stabilizer component to confirm a lock ring is present and correctly installed. Operators of the 63 U.S. planes must perform the inspections within 10 hours of flight time from the time of Wednesday's directive.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aFAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash
RE
12:16aBaseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2
RE
12:12aHSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
RE
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
12:10aFAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections
RE
12:09aChina's daily local COVID cases hit 3,200 for Nov 2, highest since Aug. 17
RE
11/02Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
11/02Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
11/02U.S. condemns North Korea's ICBM launch, says State Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
2Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
3Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
4EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-s..
5Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

HOT NEWS