FAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) late on Wednesday said it was mandating
U.S. DHC-3 operators quickly conduct inspections after a fatal
crash in Washington state killed 10 in September.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) last
week issued an "urgent safety recommendation" asking the FAA and
Transport Canada to take "immediate action" to require
inspections of the seaplanes.
The FAA is requiring visual inspections of a stabilizer
component to confirm a lock ring is present and correctly
installed. Operators of the 63 U.S. planes must perform the
inspections within 10 hours of flight time from the time of
Wednesday's directive and submit the results to the FAA.
The directive mandates the inspection recommended by Viking
Air Ltd and FAA last week.
In September, a DHC-3 entered a nose-down near-vertical
descent and crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington killing nine
passengers and the pilot. NTSB investigators found the
horizontal stabilizer actuator, part of the airplane's pitch
trim control system, had separated into two pieces.
"Immediate action needs to be taken to inspect the actuator
of DHC-3 airplanes, of which 40% operate in the United States,
to prevent a similar tragedy from happening," NTSB Chair
Jennifer Homendy said in a statement last week.
Viking owns the manufacturing rights to the DHC-3 but does
not build it. Viking Air said last week it "continues to support
the NTSB in their ongoing investigation" and noted it had issued
the letter to operators.
