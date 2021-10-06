Log in
FAA proposes issuing operator license to Relativity Space

10/06/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it was proposing to issue a vehicle operator license to venture-backed startup Relativity Space after completing an environmental review.

The FAA said Relativity Space must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements before a license can be issued.

Relativity Space, which aims to build the world's first fleet of 3D-printed rockets, said in June it raised $650 million from a raft of new investors including BlackRock, hedge fund Soroban Capital, and the actor Jared Leto. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
