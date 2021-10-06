FAA proposes issuing operator license to Relativity Space

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it was proposing to issue
a vehicle operator license to venture-backed startup Relativity
Space after completing an environmental review.
The FAA said Relativity Space must also meet FAA safety,
risk and financial responsibility requirements before a license
can be issued.
Relativity Space, which aims to build the world's first
fleet of 3D-printed rockets, said in June it raised $650 million
from a raft of new investors including BlackRock, hedge fund
Soroban Capital, and the actor Jared Leto.
