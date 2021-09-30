Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee

09/30/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it will review safety concerns raised by a former Blue Origin employee about billionaire Jeff Bezos' space company.

Alexandra Abrams, former head of Blue Origin Employee Communications, and 20 other unnamed Blue Origin employees and former employees, said in an essay https://www.lioness.co/post/bezos-wants-to-create-a-better-future-in-space-his-company-blue-origin-is-stuck-in-a-toxic-past they had "seen a pattern of decision-making that often prioritizes execution speed and cost reduction over the appropriate resourcing to ensure quality."

The FAA said Thursday it "takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information." Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pU.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again
RE
02:08pBMW lifts annual profit forecast to 9.5%-10.5% as high prices cushion chip troubles
RE
01:59pBlackRock requires over half its workers return to office on Nov 1 - memo
RE
01:54pU.S. default would cause 'irreparable' harm, Yellen warns again
RE
01:53pFAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee
RE
01:53pFederal aviation administration will review safety concerns raised by former blue origin employee - agency
RE
01:49pGeneral electric, siemens energy settle lawsuit in which ge accused siemens of stealing trade secrets related to gas turbines; terms not disclosed -- virginia federal court filing
RE
01:39pEuro zone to discuss economic hit from soaring energy prices
RE
01:38pU.S. wheat stocks fall after harvest shortfalls
RE
01:35pFED'S EVANS : 'Let's be patient' on U.S. inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
3Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..

HOT NEWS