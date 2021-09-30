FAA to review safety concerns raised by former Blue Origin employee

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) said Thursday it will review safety concerns raised by a
former Blue Origin employee about billionaire Jeff Bezos' space
company.
Alexandra Abrams, former head of Blue Origin Employee
Communications, and 20 other unnamed Blue Origin employees and
former employees, said in an essay https://www.lioness.co/post/bezos-wants-to-create-a-better-future-in-space-his-company-blue-origin-is-stuck-in-a-toxic-past
they had "seen a pattern of decision-making that often
prioritizes execution speed and cost reduction over the
appropriate resourcing to ensure quality."
The FAA said Thursday it "takes every safety allegation
seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information." Blue
Origin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)