FACEBOOK REMOVES NETWORK OF ACCOUNTS LINKED TO GERMAN ANTI-COVID LOCKDOWN "QUERDENKEN" MOVEMENT

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
FACEBOOK REMOVES NETWORK OF ACCOUNTS LINKED TO GERMAN ANTI-COVID LOCKDOWN "QUERDENKEN" MOVEMENT
09/16/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
FACEBOOK REMOVES NETWORK OF ACCOUNTS LINKED TO GERMAN ANTI-COVID LOCKDOWN "QUERDENKEN" MOVEMENT
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04p
Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading prompts outcry
RE
02:03p
Exclusive-Warburg Pincus seeks $16 billion for private equity fund -sources
RE
02:00p
CHINA EVERGRANDE
: As China Evergrande's debt crisis deepens, unpaid small business owners speak of despair
RE
02:00p
Facebook removes network of accounts linked to german anti-covid lockdown "querdenken" movement
RE
02:00p
Facebook says it will take down networks of real user accounts involved in 'coordinated social harm' on and off platform
RE
01:58p
Warburg pincus llc is seeking to raise $16 billion for new private equity fund -sources
RE
01:39p
U.S. retail sales surprise to upside in strong boost to economy
RE
01:32p
AGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE
: USDA Announces United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board Appointments
PU
01:20p
World Bank kills business climate report after ethics probe cites 'undue pressure' on rankings
RE
01:19p
Czech PM Babis says interest rate hikes bring no good
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2
Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3
Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4
IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
5
Dow Jones Industrial Average : World shares lower as U.S. stocks, oil p..
More news
HOT NEWS
MACROGENICS, INC.
-26.06%
MacroGenics Announces Clinical Results from Cohort A Part 1 of Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY Study of Margetuximab at European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Conference
KKR & CO. INC.
+1.68%
Lexington Partners Reportedly Explores Sale
NEWS CORPORATION
+2.69%
News : UK to launch new UK television channel talkTV in early 2022
ROCTOOL S.A.
+28.16%
ROCTOOL : Clinique and The Este?e Lauder Companies Leverage Sustainable Packaging Technology With Roctool
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
+10.46%
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
CONTINENTAL AG
-16.09%
Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave