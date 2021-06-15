FACT SHEET: Rebuilding, Revitalizing, and Raising the Ambition of U.S.-EU Relations

The United States and the European Union represent 780 million people who share democratic values and the largest economic relationship in the world. Together the U.S. and EU laid the foundations of the world economy and the rules-based international order after World War II. We share a deep commitment and investment in the multilateral system, which was built based on enduring universal values, including the strong protection of human rights, and which remains indispensable to addressing global challenges. The U.S. and EU also wrote the rules of the road based on openness, fair competition, transparency, and accountability. The U.S.-EU Summit will begin the work of updating those rules-to protect our health, to protect our climate, and to ensure democracy delivers and technology improves our lives.



President Biden's participation underscores the U.S. commitment to a strong Transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values. The United States is committed to working with the EU to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, tackle climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns.



Launching the U.S-EU Trade and Technology Council: The leaders will launch the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council to write the rules of the road for the economy of the 21st century. They will expand and deepen trade and investment ties, align key policies on technology and standards, launch a new initiative on biotechnology and genomics, and drive a digital transformation that boosts innovation and is based on democratic values.



Fight and End the COVID-19 Pandemic and Drive a Sustainable Global Economic Recovery: The leaders will reiterate support for COVAX and commit to reforming the World Health Organization. They are also launching an expert working group to determine how best to reopen travel safely.



Protect Our Planet and Foster Green Growth: The leaders will commit to leading by example in the fight against climate change, including by becoming net zero greenhouse gas economies by 2050. They will re-affirm their commitment to the Paris Agreement, and to conserving at least 30 percent of land and sea areas by 2030. To this end, the U.S.-EU Climate Working Group will tackle climate change and environmental degradation, promote green growth, and urge ambitious action by all other major players. Additionally, the EU-US Energy Council will continue to coordinate on strategic energy issues, including decarbonization of the energy sector, energy security, and sustainable energy supply chains.



Build a Stronger, More Democratic, and Peaceful World: The leaders will commit to support democracy, uphold transparency, combat corruption, end forced labor, and protect the human rights of all people. The U.S. will work with the EU on shared foreign policy priorities, including Belarus, China, the Eastern Mediterranean, Ethiopia, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and the Western Balkans. They will launch U.S.-EU dialogues on Russia, on cyber issues, and migration.



# # #