FACTBOX-Biden likely to rely on trusted inner circle as he staffs new administration

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden and his aides have spent months gearing up for his
transition to the White House, assembling a team that will grow
to include several hundred staff members as the Democrat steps
into a role he's pursued for decades.
These are the key advisers that Biden will rely upon and
consider for top posts in his new administration, according to
people briefed on Biden's early plans:
INNER CIRCLE
Biden has long kept a tight inner circle on whom he relies
for strategic advice, including his family members and his
chiefs of staff during his White House years as Barack Obama's
vice president, Ron Klain, Steve Ricchetti and Bruce Reed.
Klain, a political tactician who also ran the Obama
administration's response to an Ebola outbreak in 2014, is
widely seen as a leading choice to be Biden's initial chief of
staff. The person in that job usually plays a key role in
setting the president's agenda, political priorities and
day-to-day activities.
Prominent roles are also likely for Congressman Cedric
Richmond of Louisiana and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who
co-chaired Biden's campaign.
THE PANDEMIC
Biden's No. 1 policy priority is getting the coronavirus
pandemic under control. He has promised that he will ask Dr.
Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert who has
clashed with President Donald Trump, to stay on in his role.
During Biden's campaign he turned most often for briefings on
the pandemic to former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who is also
expected to play a role in the new administration.
THE RECOVERY
Biden has said his other key priority will be stimulus and
relief to get the economy back on track. He has a host of top
economic positions to fill in his administration, including
Secretary of the Treasury, where Federal Reserve Governor Lael
Brainard and former Treasury deputy secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin
are seen as top contenders.
Biden's selection for the post must be approved by the U.S.
Senate, which may still be in Republican hands depending on the
outcome of two Georgia runoff elections in January. That could
threaten the chances of progressive candidates for this and
other roles, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, despite her background in financial regulation.
Biden is also expected to tap some of his longtime economic
advisers at the White House and on the campaign trail, including
Jared Bernstein and Ben Harris, for key economic advisory
positions. Both have advocated for aggressive stimulus to prime
the economy.
Biden's team has also tapped KeyBank NA executive Don Graves
to work on a broad economic agency review and former derivatives
market regulator Gary Gensler to focus on market regulatory
agencies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Biden promises to reset relationships with allies and
adversaries abroad early in his term. He is expected to turn to
long-time personal aides for help on this task, too.
Antony Blinken, one of Biden's closest advisers on the
campaign, is being considered for national security adviser or
Secretary of State. Blinken was a staffer for the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee long chaired by Biden, advised his 2008
presidential campaign and served as the vice president's
national security adviser in the White House. He has advocated a
forceful leadership role for the United States abroad to
confront possible adversaries such as China while also stressing
opportunities for cooperation with other countries. Jake
Sullivan, another top policy aide for the campaign, is also
being considered for an international relations post.
Susan Rice, who was vetted to be Biden's running mate, is
considered a top pick for Secretary of State as well despite
conflict with Republicans over her role in the aftermath of the
2012 militant attack on the U.S. mission on Benghazi, Libya. So,
too, is one of Biden's biggest supporters in the Senate, Chris
Coons of Delaware.
Michèle Flournoy, a former top U.S. Department of Defense
official who co-founded a consulting firm with Blinken, is
considered a top pick to run the Pentagon.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Biden's team is considering the possibility of naming a
"climate czar" to deliver on the promises that the
president-elect made during his campaign to tackle the issue.
Possibilities for that role include longtime Biden friend
and former Senator John Kerry as well as Brian Deese, both of
whom helped negotiate the Paris climate deal that Biden wants to
re-join. Another possibility is Washington state Governor Jay
Inslee, who ran against Biden in the Democratic primary on a
climate change platform before advising the former vice
president.
Another key climate-related role is Environmental Protection
Agency administrator, where candidates include clean air
activist Heather Toney, former Office of Management and Budget
deputy director Ali Zaidi and California Air Resources Board
chair Mary Nichols.
