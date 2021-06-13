FACTBOX-China, climate and vaccines - what the G7 agreed this weekend

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven
rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight
climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and
keep up their economic stimulus programmes at their first summit
since Joe Biden became U.S. president.
Following is a summary of the main points agreed by the
leaders of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France,
Italy and Canada at their three-day meeting at a beachside hotel
in southwest England which ended on Sunday.
CLIMATE CHANGE - The G7 said it would meet a long overdue
funding pledge of $100 billion a year by rich countries to help
poorer ones cut emissions and cope with global warming. Aid
campaigners said the promises remained vague and could undermine
efforts for a new global deal to cut emissions later this year.
The G7 also promised to halt and reverse biodiversity loss
by 2030.
COVID VACCINES - Leaders agreed to donate 1 billion COVID-19
vaccine doses over the next year to poorer countries. But the
United Nations said more was needed and campaigners said the
pledge showed the G7 was not yet on top of tackling the
crisis.
CHINA - The G7 singled out China in their communique for
human rights in Xinjiang, demanded freedoms and a high degree of
autonomy for Hong Kong, and said a full investigation was needed
into the origins of the novel coronavirus.
It also sought to counter China's growing influence by
offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could
rival Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative by supporting projects
such as railways in Africa and wind farms in Asia.
RUSSIA - The G7 demanded Russia take action to halt cyber
attacks that demand ransoms from businesses in the West. It
called on Moscow to stop its "destabilising behaviour and malign
activities" and investigate the use of chemical
weapons.
ECONOMIC STIMULUS - After the historic economic slump of
2020, the G7 leaders agreed to continue their huge support
programmes "for as long as is necessary" and avoid the mistakes
of the past when stimulus had been scaled back too early. "Once
the recovery is firmly established, we need to ensure the
long-term sustainability of public finances," they
said.
IMF FUNDS - The G7 stopped short of committing to concrete
steps for rich countries to reallocate $100 billion of their
share of International Monetary Fund assets to poorer countries
hit by COVID-19, saying they wanted other countries to
contribute too. G7 finance ministers and central bank governors
would "urgently consider the detail of this, including by
working with the G20 and other stakeholders."
BREXIT - Tensions between London and other European capitals
flared again. Britain's Boris Johnson said he would do "whatever
it takes" to protect the territorial integrity of the United
Kingdom. After a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron,
Johnson said some countries "seem to misunderstand that the UK
is a single country...I just need to get that into their heads."
BIDEN AND THE WORLD - Biden was welcomed with open arms by
the other G7 leaders after the isolationist stance of Donald
Trump. "It’s great to have a U.S. president who’s part of the
club and very willing to cooperate," France's Macron said. "It
used to be complete chaos," a source attending the talks said.
