FACTBOX-China's tweaks to population policy over the years

May 31 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that married couples
may have up to three children, replacing the existing limit of
two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the
world's most populous country.
Here are some of the milestones in China's efforts to steer
population growth.
* China officially launched its controversial one-child
policy in 1979, saying efforts to reduce poverty and develop the
economy were being undermined by rapid population growth,
especially in the countryside.
* Urban couples were allowed to have a second child if the
parents were both single children, and there were looser
restrictions on rural couples, meaning many had two children.
* In 2015, China began a campaign against illegal prenatal
gender tests and sex-selective abortions to help address a
gender imbalance, state news agency Xinhua said. China has a
traditional bias for sons.
* The world's most populous nation in 2016 allowed couples
to have a second child in a bid to address the rapid increase in
the elderly as well as a dwindling workforce.
* Despite the relaxation, the number of live births per
1,000 people fell to a record low of 10.48 in 2019, down from
10.94 in 2018, according to government statistics.
* The number of new births in China plummeted 15% in 2020
from 2019, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with
the onset of the coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing
on decisions to have a family.
* China's state planner said in March it would make the
country's birth policy "more inclusive", while trying to reduce
the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the
country's rapidly ageing population.
* China could see its number of births slide below 10
million annually in the next five years if the government does
not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two
children, Dong Yuzheng, director at the Guangdong Academy of
Population Development, told Yicai, a Chinese financial news
outlet, in April.
* China's population grew at its slowest in the last decade
since the 1950s as births declined, a census in May showed,
fuelling pressure on Beijing to ramp up incentives for couples
to have more children.
* In a major policy shift, China on Monday announced a new
three-child policy.
