FACTBOX-Countries where Iranian oil and gas revenues are blocked

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Iran has been unable to obtain
tens of billions of dollars of its assets in foreign banks,
mainly from exports of oil and gas, due to U.S. sanctions on its
banking and energy sectors.
Iran has repeatedly asked the countries for access to the
blocked revenues, even offering barter deals. But its efforts,
including attempts to buy humanitarian goods and medicine which
are exempt from U.S. sanctions, have mostly failed.
Some of the frozen assets consist of money that Iran paid to
Western countries for military purchases that were never
delivered to Tehran when the Islamic Republic was established
following its 1979 revolution.
Iran seized a South Korean ship on Monday in what Washington
has suggested is an attempt to assert Iranian demands for its
frozen revenues there.
Below is a list of some countries that owe Iran money for
energy imports in recent years.
SOUTH KOREA
South Korea holds $7 billion in Iranian funds from oil sales,
according to Iranian officials.
South Korea, normally one of Iran's largest oil customers,
received a waiver in 2018 from the United States to continue
purchases of Iranian oil for several months. However, after the
United States placed a total ban on Iran's oil exports and
sanctions on its banking sector in 2019, the revenues became
blocked in Seoul.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser
Hemmati warned Seoul in June 2020 that Iran would take legal
action to gain access to the funds.
IRAQ
Neighbouring Iraq owes more than $6 billion to Tehran for
importing gas and electricity, according to Iranian officials.
Iran reduced the gas flows to Iraq in December as a warning to
Baghdad to settle its outstanding gas dues.
Iraq has paid some of its debts over the years, but U.S.
sanctions and economic troubles in the country have made the
transfer of money much slower than Iran expected.
Hemmati said in October that Baghdad had agreed to release
frozen funds for the purchase of basic commodities.
CHINA
Iranian state media have assessed Iranian revenues in the
Chinese banks as high as $20 billion.
However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed
Khatibzadeh said in October 2020 that Iran had no blocked assets
in China. He said Iran had some "revenues" in the country that
could be used when Iran needed them.
China has continued buying Iranian oil in defiance of the
U.S. sanctions, providing Tehran's struggling economy with a
financial lifeline.
JAPAN
Tehran has criticised Japan for blocking Iranian assets, which
are estimated to be around $1.5 billion. Japan was one of the
main buyers of Iranian oil before the sanctions.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Japanese
counterpart in October 2020 that Iran should be able to use its
foreign currency resources held in Japan, and denounced the
limits preventing the purchase of medicine and food.
LUXEMBOURG
$1.6 billion in Iranian funds held by a Luxembourg-based
clearing house are frozen due to the sanctions.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William
Maclean)