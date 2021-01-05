Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FACTBOX-Countries where Iranian oil and gas revenues are blocked

01/05/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of its assets in foreign banks, mainly from exports of oil and gas, due to U.S. sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

Iran has repeatedly asked the countries for access to the blocked revenues, even offering barter deals. But its efforts, including attempts to buy humanitarian goods and medicine which are exempt from U.S. sanctions, have mostly failed.

Some of the frozen assets consist of money that Iran paid to Western countries for military purchases that were never delivered to Tehran when the Islamic Republic was established following its 1979 revolution.

Iran seized a South Korean ship on Monday in what Washington has suggested is an attempt to assert Iranian demands for its frozen revenues there.

Below is a list of some countries that owe Iran money for energy imports in recent years.

SOUTH KOREA South Korea holds $7 billion in Iranian funds from oil sales, according to Iranian officials.

South Korea, normally one of Iran's largest oil customers, received a waiver in 2018 from the United States to continue purchases of Iranian oil for several months. However, after the United States placed a total ban on Iran's oil exports and sanctions on its banking sector in 2019, the revenues became blocked in Seoul.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati warned Seoul in June 2020 that Iran would take legal action to gain access to the funds.

IRAQ Neighbouring Iraq owes more than $6 billion to Tehran for importing gas and electricity, according to Iranian officials. Iran reduced the gas flows to Iraq in December as a warning to Baghdad to settle its outstanding gas dues.

Iraq has paid some of its debts over the years, but U.S. sanctions and economic troubles in the country have made the transfer of money much slower than Iran expected.

Hemmati said in October that Baghdad had agreed to release frozen funds for the purchase of basic commodities.

CHINA Iranian state media have assessed Iranian revenues in the Chinese banks as high as $20 billion.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in October 2020 that Iran had no blocked assets in China. He said Iran had some "revenues" in the country that could be used when Iran needed them.

China has continued buying Iranian oil in defiance of the U.S. sanctions, providing Tehran's struggling economy with a financial lifeline. JAPAN Tehran has criticised Japan for blocking Iranian assets, which are estimated to be around $1.5 billion. Japan was one of the main buyers of Iranian oil before the sanctions.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Japanese counterpart in October 2020 that Iran should be able to use its foreign currency resources held in Japan, and denounced the limits preventing the purchase of medicine and food.

LUXEMBOURG $1.6 billion in Iranian funds held by a Luxembourg-based clearing house are frozen due to the sanctions.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.68% 53 Delayed Quote.0.02%
WTI 4.86% 49.707 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aWall Street drifts higher as focus turns to Georgia runoffs
RE
10:15aLast-minute White House decision opens more Arctic land to oil leasing
RE
10:14aOPEC+ nearing compromise on holding oil output steady -sources
RE
10:07aIrish finance minister confident provisions for COVID-19 are enough
RE
10:06aSENTINELONE : Releases Free SUNBURST Attack Identification Assessment Tool
BU
10:03aCrypto trading volumes hit record $68.3 billion on Monday - CryptoCompare
RE
10:02aFACTBOX-Countries where Iranian oil and gas revenues are blocked
RE
10:02aU.S. manufacturing sector activity rises to nearly 2-1/2-year high - ISM
RE
10:02aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Book Helps Kids Connect with Soybean Farms
PU
10:02aU.s. 10-year treasury yield ticks higher after ism manufacturing data; last at 0.9465%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ