FACTBOX-Food, chemicals and cars: UK-EU trade takes a hit in January

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Exports and imports of goods
between the United Kingdom and the European Union fell sharply
in January, the first month of their new post-Brexit
relationship.
Britain's statistics office said disruption caused by the
end of the transition period contributed to the fall although a
new COVID-19 lockdown in the country and stockpiling before the
Jan. 1 rule change were also factors.
It said there were signs of a pickup in trade flows with the
bloc towards the end of the month.
Following is a summary of some of the data on Britain's
trade in January with the EU, which accounts for about half its
goods imports and exports:
FOOD AND LIVE ANIMALS
British food exporters have been among the hardest-hit by
the country's departure from the EU's single market. They have
faced new paperwork delays that can make their products no
longer fit for sale.
The Office for National Statistics said exports of food and
live animals from the United Kingdom to the EU slumped to 376
million pounds ($523 million) in January - about half their
monthly average in 2020.
EU imports fell less severely to 1.95 billion pounds, down
from their 2020 level of about 2.3 billion pounds a month.
CHEMICALS
One of Britain's big exports, the sale of chemicals to the
EU, fell to just under 1.2 billion pounds in January, about half
their usual level before companies began to stockpile at the end
of last year.
Imports from the EU fell to 2.64 billion pounds, having
spent most of 2020 above 3 billion pounds.
MACHINERY AND TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT
This category, which includes cars, saw exports from Britain
fall to the lowest since the depths of the global financial
crisis, excluding a slump last spring caused by the onset of the
coronavirus pandemic, which closed factories. Imports from the
EU fell to their lowest levels since 2012, excluding last
spring.
($1 = 0.7192 pounds)
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)