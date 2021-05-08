FACTBOX-History of shutdowns on top U.S. fuel pipeline

May 8 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S.
refined products pipeline operator, has halted all operations
after it fell victim to a cybersecurity attack on Friday.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through about 5,500 miles
(8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel,
jet fuel and other refined products.
Any prolonged outage on the line can lead to major
disruptions and a spike in pump prices across the U.S. East
Coast, which largely relies on the system for its supplies.
Here were previous times part or all of the Colonial
pipeline were shut in the past two decades:
OCTOBER 2020 - HURRICANE DELTA
Colonial shut its main distillate fuel line, Line 2, on Oct
11, 2020 after Hurricane Delta disrupted electric power. Line 2
runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina.
AUGUST 2020 - SYSTEM ISSUE
Colonial said a system issue downstream of the Charlotte
Junction tank farm shut Line 1, its main gasoline line, while
all other mainlines and stub lines were continuing to operate.
APRIL 2019 - PRODUCT RELEASE REPORT
Colonial shut its gasoline-carrying Line 19 and distillate
pipeline Line 20 after a report that a third party contractor
had struck a pipeline while completing work at Nashville
International Airport.
APRIL 2019 - PRODUCT RELEASE REPORT
Colonial shut its mixed products pipeline, Line 22, for
repair and maintenance following a report of a spill.
OCTOBER 2018 - HURRICANE MICHAEL
Colonial said power outages were delaying fuel deliveries in
Georgia to customers. Colonial said it was assessing damage and
working to resume service.
MAY 2018 - ISSUE CAUSES PRECAUTIONARY SHUTDOWN
Colonial said its fuel lines to the New York Harbor area and
Maryland were temporarily shut as a precaution to investigate an
"issue." It did not elaborate.
APRIL 2018- POTENTIAL INTEGRITY ISSUE
The company shut down Line 27, a multi-products line, to
inspect a potential system integrity issue on the line from
Columbia, Virginia to Norfolk, Virginia.
MARCH 2018 - POTENTIAL LEAK
Colonial Pipeline said it shut its main gasoline line as a
precaution because of a possible leak.
AUGUST 2017 - HURRICANE HARVEY
Colonial shut its main diesel and jet fuel line and its
gasoline line because of outages at its supply points from
Tropical Storm Harvey and a lack of supply from refiners. The
news sent U.S. gasoline prices to a two-year high at the time.
JANUARY 2017- NASHVILLE LEAK
Colonial Pipeline's gasoline line between Atlanta and
Nashville, Tennessee, was shut as the company looked for the
source of a very small leak in Chattanooga, a spokesman for the
Chattanooga Fire Department said.
OCTOBER 2016 - ALABAMA EXPLOSION
Colonial shut its gasoline and distillate pipelines after a
nine-man crew working on the Line 1 in Shelby County hit it with
a large excavator, causing an explosion that killed one and
injured others.
SEPTEMBER 2016 - ALABAMA LEAK
Colonial shut its main gasoline pipeline, Line 1, after the
pipeline spilled an estimated 350,000 gallons of gasoline due to
a leak in Alabama.
APRIL 2016 - INTEGRITY PROBLEM
Colonial shut its main gasoline pipeline, Line 1, to
investigate a potential integrity problem.
JANUARY 2016 - SYSTEM ISSUE
Colonial shut its main gasoline and distillate pipelines,
Lines 1 and 2, after reports of a system integrity issue.
NOVEMBER 2015 - INTEGRITY ISSUE
Colonial shut outbound lines at Atlanta Junction, Georgia,
to investigate a potential system integrity issue.
SEPTEMBER 2015 - LEAK IN VIRGINIA
The company told shippers in a notice that it shut two
pipelines following a gasoline leak in Centreville, Virginia.
APRIL 2015 - SOUTH CAROLINA BREACH
Colonial shut a segment of its main distillate line, Line 2,
for repair after a resident reported an odd smell and saw a
sheen on a local pond.
NOVEMBER 2014 - BLOCK VALVE ISSUE
Deliveries to the Nashville, Tennessee market were affected
by the shutdown of Colonial's Line 19 gasoline-carrying pipeline
due to a damaged valve.
OCTOBER 2014 - ON-SITE INSPECTION RAISES ISSUE
Colonial Pipeline said its main gasoline pipeline, Line 1,
shut down after an onsite investigation, prompted by an internal
inspection tool run.
JUNE 2013 - VALVE ISSUE
Colonial's main gasoline pipeline, Line 1, was shut down to
respond to an issue involving a mainline valve.
DECEMBER 2012 - REPAIRS FAILED
Colonial shut the Houston section of its main gasoline line
after a leak was found at the Houston station.
OCTOBER 2012 - SUPER STORM SANDY
Colonial shut down lines servicing individual terminals
along the Northeastern seaboard which have shut ahead of
Hurricane Sandy.
DECEMBER 2011- LEAK IN ALABAMA
Colonial shut its main distillate line north of Collins,
Mississippi, to clean up a leak of 10 barrels of diesel fuel at
a booster station in Alabama.
AUGUST 2011 - EARTHQUAKE
Colonial shut its main refined products pipelines north of
Greensboro, North Carolina, due to an earthquake
SEPTEMBER 2008 - HURRICANE IKE
Colonial shut its Line 2 distillate pipeline due to a lack
of access to supply and the evacuation of key personnel in the
path of Hurricane Ike.
MAY 2007 - GASOLINE SECTION REPLACED
Colonial shut down its main gasoline line between Atlanta
and North Carolina after a landowner complained of a gasoline
smell. Colonial replaced a section of the line.
AUGUST 2005 - HURRICANE KATRINA
Colonial shut its operations because of power outages in
Mississippi and Louisiana caused by Hurricane Katrina.
DECEMBER 2004 - MAINTENANCE PROMPTS EMERGENCY WORK
Colonial Pipeline shut its Line 4 which takes oil products
from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Dorsey Junction in Woodbine,
Maryland, west of Baltimore for emergency maintenance work
SEPTEMBER 2002 - HURRICANE GUSTAV
Colonial shut Line 3 due to lack of supply from refiners
affected by Hurricane Gustav.
OCTOBER 2002 - HURRICANE LILI
Colonial shut its entire 2.35 million barrels per day (bpd)
petroleum products pipeline system to assess damage after
Hurricane Lili.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Devika Krishna Kumar
Editing by Alistair Bell)