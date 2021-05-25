FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on a
proposal for the obligatory transfer of COVID-19 vaccine
licences to help boost supplies to poor countries, Italy's prime
minister said on Tuesday, while the World Health Organization
warned that a funding shortage is already hampering its
operations.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098
for a case tracker and summary of news
EUROPE
* European Union infrastructure for a digital vaccination
certificate, intended to make travelling in the EU easier,
should be ready from June, according to the bloc's executive
commission.
* Russia's consumer health watchdog in the Yakutia region
said all employers must organise COVID-19 vaccines for their
employees in a bid to speed up inoculation there.
* Poland will launch a lottery with prizes of as much as 1
million zlotys ($273,000) to encourage people to get vaccinated,
a minister said.
* Sweden will donate 3 million doses vaccine to the COVAX
facility in 2021, up from a previous pledge of 1 million doses.
AMERICAS
* U.S. intelligence agencies examined reports that Chinese
laboratory researchers were seriously ill a month before the
first coronavirus cases were reported, according government
sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease
originated at a lab, as the United States called for a
'transparent' new investigation into its origins.
* More than half of all American adults have been vaccinated
against COVID-19, the White House said, roughly six weeks before
U.S. President Biden's July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate.
* Mexico should release its first batches of locally
produced AstraZeneca vaccines this week, and expects in June to
begin vaccinating people in the country aged between 40 and 49.
* Brazil has applied for authorization to import 20 million
doses of the Covaxin/BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in
India, where it is authorized for emergency use.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* India's official tally of daily infections fell to the
lowest in nearly six weeks in the past 24 hours, and Russia
shipped a generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir there as
part of its humanitarian aid.
* As surging cases strain Malaysia's healthcare system,
authorities came under fire for not imposing tougher curbs or
taking stronger action against lockdown violations.
* Vietnam widened lockdown measures in its industrialised
north to combat its biggest outbreak so far, as authorities
reported a daily record in new cases that was more than double
the previous high.
* Faced with shortages of hospitality staff, Australia's
Queensland state wants to lure chefs, bartenders and tour guides
to its beaches with a scheme of one-off incentives, as wage
hikes lag behind a global recovery.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* South Africa said consensus has been reached to hold talks
from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to consider negotiating a new
international treaty on pandemic preparedness.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in
teens and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical
trial, the developer said.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Wall Street bank chiefs will tout their institutions' role
in getting the pandemic-hit U.S. economy back on track when
they appear before Congress this week, but will likely face
tough questions on social and economic issues.
* The European Central Bank has plenty of time to plot its
exit from its pandemic asset purchase programme and could be
more flexible about its buying after that, ECB policymaker
Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.
(Compiled by Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; Edited by
Steve Orlofsky)