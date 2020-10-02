FACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

Oct 2 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have died after
contracting the novel coronavirus and over 33 million infected.
Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and
entertainment are among them: (Click here to see a slideshow: https://reut.rs/38zyAtI)
* PROMINENT CASES *
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said in a tweet on Oct. 1.
Trump said the couple would begin their quarantine and recovery
process immediately. The pair were tested after Hope Hicks, one
of Trump's closest aides, tested positive.
British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19,
news media reported on Sept. 3, halting production of "The
Batman".
Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock"
Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Sept.
2 that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive
for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered
and are healthy.
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of
President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for the novel
coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesman on
Aug. 25.
Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen
who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19
epidemic, was hospitalized after testing positive for the
disease, his staff said in a statement on Aug. 25.
World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist
Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica's
health ministry confirmed on Aug. 24.
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro"
and dozens of other films, announced on Aug. 10, his 60th
birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in
quarantine.
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez tested positive for
COVID-19, his Racing Point team said on July 30.
U.S. actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered
from COVID-19 in a video posted to Instagram on July 30,
according to media reports.
U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the
highest-ranking official in President Donald Trump's inner
circle to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was
announced on July 27.
Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has
tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son
Abhishek Bachchan, they said on July 11.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said on July 7 that
he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months
of playing down the severity of the pandemic.
Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, tested
positive for the virus on June 23. Djokovic, 33, apologized to
anyone who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition
tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia.
Actor Tony Shalhoub, 66, who starred in "Monk" and "The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", revealed in May that he and his wife had
recovered from coronavirus.
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing, 57, on May 22 said he
had tested positive for COVID-19.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, 31, tested positive in
April.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to
hospital on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever
and a cough for more than 10 days. He spent a week in hospital,
including three nights in intensive care.
American singer Pink, 40, said on April 5 that she had
tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks prior and had since
recovered. She donated $1 million to relief efforts.
Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, 61, said he felt like
he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus
in March.
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin
Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. NBA Utah
Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, also tested positive in March.
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita
Wilson, tested positive in March. Both 63, they were in
Australia because Hanks was working on a film.
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, who is serving a
prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for
the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state
corrections officers union.
Britain's Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus,
his residence said on March 25. The heir to the throne had
self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with
mild symptoms.
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, 79, said on March 22
he had tested positive and went into self-isolation with his
family.
Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tested positive for coronavirus
but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on
March 19.
The European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel
Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim, 51, best known for the television
series "Hawaii 5-0," said on March 19 he had tested positive for
the coronavirus.
British actor Idris Elba, 47, said on March 16 he had tested
positive, after discovering he had been exposed to someone with
the disease.
Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, who appeared in
"Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was
"locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Kristofer Hivju, 41, best known for playing the formidable,
bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the
coronavirus, he said in an Instagram post on March 14.
Sophie Trudeau, 45, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. The entire
family self-isolated for two weeks.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the
coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12.
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 25, was the first Serie A
soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11.
* DEATHS *
Pranab Mukherjee died on Aug. 31 after a lung infection. He
had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10 and had been in
hospital since. He was 84.
Nick Cordero, a Canadian Broadway actor who played leading
roles in "Bullets over Broadway" and "Waitress," died on July 5,
aged 41.
Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering
astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died aged 100 on May 19
at a Minnesota nursing home.
Roy Horn, the magician who starred alongside Siegfried
Fischbacher in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built
around rare tigers, died on May 8, aged 75.
Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the British rock group
The Stranglers died on May 3, aged 71. He wrote the music for
"Golden Brown," the band's biggest hit.
Luis Sepúlveda, the Chilean author best known for his book
"The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died in Spain on April 16,
aged 70.
Lee Konitz, the U.S. saxophonist who pioneered "cool" jazz,
died on April 15, aged 92. He cut albums with Miles Davis,
pianist Bill Evans, sax player Gerry Mulligan and bassist
Charles Mingus among many others.
Tim Brooke-Taylor, a stalwart of British comedy best known
for the 1970s TV show "The Goodies", died on April 12, aged 79.
John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer who wrote his early
songs in his head while delivering mail and later became one of
the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on
April 7, aged 73.
Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become
Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died in
Cairo on April 5. He was interim leader until the country held
its first free elections in four decades in 2012.
Patricia Bosworth, the U.S. writer and actor who starred
alongside Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story" in 1959, died on
April 2, aged 86.
Sergio Rossi, the Italian luxury shoemaker, died on April 2.
He was in his 80s.
Ellis Marsalis, one of the patriarchs of jazz as the father
of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason and a great pianist in
his own right, died on April 1 aged 85.
Pape Diouf, the former president of Ligue 1 soccer club
Olympique de Marseille, died aged 68 on March 31. The Senegalese
national who moved to Marseille as a teenager died in Dakar.
Ken Shimura, one of Japan's best-known comedians, died on
March 29, aged 70.
Manu Dibango, the Cameroon-born singer and saxophonist who
recorded the hit track "Soul Makossa" in 1972, died in France on
March 24, aged 86.
Terrence McNally, the Tony award-winning playwright known
for plays including "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and the musical
version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on March 24, aged
81.
Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for
issuing an early warning about the disease, died on Feb 7.
(Compiled by Andrew Heavens, Lisa Shumaker and Mike
Collett-White; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Cynthia
Osterman)