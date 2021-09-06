FACTBOX-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador will on Tuesday
become the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as
legal tender, a move President Nayib Bukele says will save
Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in commissions on
money they send home.
Despite Bukele's popularity, the move has been greeted with
skepticism by many Salvadorans who are concerned about the
cryptocurrency's volatility and how his scheme will work.
Following are some of the pros and cons that have surfaced
over the El Salvador plan, first launched in June.
REMITTANCES
Salvadorans last year sent home almost $6 billion from
abroad, mostly from the United States. The sum is equivalent to
some 23% of the country's gross domestic product.
Bukele said last month bitcoin would deliver "huge benefits"
because it would allow Salvadorans to save on $400 million he
said was spent each year in commissions for remittances.
But many of the very people sending or receiving dollars to
El Salvador are mistrustful of bitcoin https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/migrant-families-wary-el-salvador-becomes-first-adopt-bitcoin-2021-09-06.
Meanwhile, World Bank data shows that the dollarized Central
American country's U.S. remittance costs are already some of the
lowest worldwide.
CARBON FOOTPRINT
El Salvador's bitcoin plan has put a spotlight on the
environmental impact https://www.reuters.com/technology/how-big-is-bitcoins-carbon-footprint-2021-05-13
of cryptocurrencies, with the World Bank flagging such
potential adverse affects among its concerns.
Extracting digital currency from cyberspace requires large
amounts of energy, and the bitcoin industry's global CO2
emissions have risen to 60 million tons, equal to the exhaust
from about 9 million cars, Bank of America said in March.
Bukele sought to counter sustainability concerns by saying
in June https://www.reuters.com/technology/el-savador-exploring-volcanic-bitcoin-mining-bukele-says-2021-06-09
he had instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to
develop a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using
renewable energy from the country's volcanoes.
REGULATORY COMPLIANCE
While advocates pitch bitcoin as innovation that is
independent of governmental caprice, it has sparked warnings
that it could increase regulatory, financial and operational
hazards for financial institutions, among them international
anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules.
In June, rating agency Fitch Ratings noted that "capital
gains will not be taxed and taxes can be paid in bitcoin, which
could attract foreign inflows of bitcoin to the country. This
may increase the risks that proceeds from illicit activities
pass through the Salvadoran financial system."
The International Monetary Fund has cited legal concerns
about bitcoin's adoption amid its talks with El Salvador over a
nearly $1 billion financing agreement, which remains pending.
After Bukele's bitcoin law was approved, rating agency
Moody's downgraded El Salvador's creditworthiness. The country's
dollar-denominated bonds have also come under pressure https://www.reuters.com/article/el-salvador-debt-idUSL1N2PJ23E.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Bukele has set up a $150 million fund https://www.reuters.com/technology/el-salvador-congress-backs-150-mln-fund-bitcoin-ahead-adoption-2021-08-31
to enable conversion of bitcoin into dollars, but doubts
persist over how the country will avoid risks linked to sharp
fluctuations in the digital currency, whose value can vary by
hundreds of dollars in a day.
Fitch argued that bitcoin would be credit negative https://www.fitchratings.com/research/insurance/bitcoin-implementation-credit-negative-for-el-salvador-insurers-16-08-2021
for Salvadoran insurance companies exposed to the currency due
to higher foreign exchange and earnings volatility risk.
"Insurers that hold bitcoin on their balance sheets for
extended periods will be acutely exposed to its price
volatility, increasing asset risk," Fitch said last month.
Still, for those holding bitcoin, it has proven a popular
means of payment in El Zonte, a beach town that was one of the
springboards for the cryptocurrency in El Salvador.
Provided there are no snags with convertibility, that has
spurred hopes it could be an important foreign exchange earner.
(Compiled by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dan
Grebler)