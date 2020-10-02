FACTBOX-Selected quotes as U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Here is a selection of quotes from world
leaders and ordinary people about the global COVID-19 pandemic.
UNITED STATES
- President Donald Trump, on his Twitter feed late on Oct.
1:
"Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will
begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will
get through this TOGETHER!"
In remarks delivered remotely to the U.N. General Assembly,
Sept. 22:
"We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this
plague onto the world, China ... The Chinese government, and the
World Health Organization – which is virtually controlled by
China – falsely declared that there was no evidence of
human-to-human transmission.
"Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not
spread the disease ... The United Nations must hold China
accountable for their actions."
April 23:
"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,
one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by
injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets
in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so
it'd be interesting to check that."
Feb. 27:
"It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it
will disappear."
Jan. 22:
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in
from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just
fine."
- Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden, Sept.
17:
"The idea that there's going to be a vaccine and
everything's gonna be fine tomorrow - it's just not rational."
Sept. 9:
"He (Trump) knew (about the dangers posed by COVID-19), and
purposefully played it down. Worse, he lied to the American
people... And while this deadly disease ripped through our
nation, he failed to do his job - on purpose. It was a
life-and-death betrayal of the American people."
- Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson
South Medical Center in Miami, July 10:
"It's just disheartening because the selfishness of (not
wearing a mask) versus the selflessness of my staff and the
people in this hospital who are putting themselves at risk, and
I got COVID from this."
AUSTRALIA
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Sept. 4:
"In the absence of a vaccine, we may have to live this way
for years."
BRAZIL
- President Jair Bolsonaro, after testing positive for
COVID-19, July 7:
"If I had taken hydroxychloroquine preventively, I would
still be working (instead of heading into quarantine)."
"I trust in hydroxychloroquine. And you?"
When asked by journalists about the latest death toll, April
28:
"So what? I'm sorry, but what do you want me to do?"
After touring streets in the suburbs of Brasilia without a
mask, March 29:
"This is the reality: the virus is there. We have to face
it, but face it like a man, damn it, not like a kid. We'll
confront the virus with reality. That's life. We're all going to
die one day."
BRITAIN
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asked about the
risks of a second surge in infections, July 31:
"We're now seeing a warning light on the dashboard ... Our
assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal in
order to keep the virus under control."
In an interview with The Sun newspaper after falling
seriously ill and recovering from COVID-19, May 2:
"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it. They had a
strategy to deal with a 'death of Stalin'-type scenario. I was
not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were
contingency plans in place."
"The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if
things went badly wrong."
- Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical officer,
Sept. 21:
"The trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and
we are at a critical point in the pandemic."
- Heidi Larson, professor at London School of Hygiene &
Tropical Medicine, Sept. 10:
"There's a lot of anxiety about the speed of vaccine
development (for COVID-19). But the public is not really keen on
speed - they're more keen on thoroughness, effectiveness and
safety."
CANADA
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sept 23:
"We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than
the spring."
CHINA
- President Xi Jinping, in a pre-recorded address to United
Nations General Assembly, Sept. 22:
"We should enhance solidarity and get through this together.
We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the
leading role of the World Health Organization and launch a joint
international response ... Any attempt of politicizing the
issue, or stigmatization, must be rejected."
FRANCE
- President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to an elderly
care home, Sept. 22:
"We must as long as possible allow our fellow citizens in
nursing homes to continue having interactions. We want to avoid
the radical and massive response we made in March-April when we
had less understanding of the virus and had fewer tests
available."
- Aminata Diene, 31, a striking French laboratory worker,
handling COVID-19 tests, Sept. 17
"We're overwhelmed ... We can't be on the phone, physically
greeting patients and carrying out tests all at once. We're
exhausted, physically and mentally."
- French mother Laure Gevaert, dropping off her daughter
Emma at her junior high school near Paris, Sept 1:
"I prefer her to be going to school. It's not easy
home-schooling, and I have to work too ... If there are cases at
the school, that will worry me. (Then) I won't send her in."
INDIA
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day
speech. Aug. 15:
"Not one, not two, but as many as three coronavirus vaccines
are being tested in India ... Along with mass-production, the
roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in
the least possible time is also ready."
ITALY
- Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 83, on being
discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19, Sept.
14:
"I said to myself, with satisfaction, 'You have got away
with it again'."
- Pope Francis, Sept. 4:
"It (the pandemic) has called into question the scale of
values that sets money and power over all else ... It has
toppled the shaky pillars that supported a certain model of
development."
- Silvia Bertuletti, 48, from Bergamo in northern Italy. Her
78-year-old father died on March 19 from COVID-19, April 5:
"My father was left to die alone, at home, without help. We
were simply abandoned. No one deserves an end like that."
JAMAICA
- World record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist
Usain Bolt, who tested positive for COVID-19 after celebrating
his 34th birthday, Aug. 24:
"Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it
easy."
RUSSIA
- President Vladimir Putin, in address to UN General
Assembly, Sept. 22:
"We are ready to share experience and continue cooperating
with all states and international entities, including in
supplying the Russian vaccine which has proved reliable, safe,
and effective, to other countries."
SPAIN
Restaurant owner Teofilo Jimenez complaining of new
restrictions, Sept. 22:
"Because if they put restrictions in one neighbourhood but
then you can go to work in another neighbourhood, then you can
take the virus here and there ... It is pointless. They tell us
to stay open but tell people to stay home ... How will I cover
my costs?"
- Father-of-two Richard Moreno, happy to see his kids return
to school, Sept. 8:
"It gives us hope because after being locked up so long,
look how happy they are to see each other again. It's
marvellous."
SWEDEN
- Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, urging Swedes to stay alert,
Sept. 24:
"The caution that existed in the spring has more and more
been replaced by hugs and parties, bus trips in rush-hour
traffic, and an everyday life that, for many, seems to return to
normal. What we do right now, we will be glad of later. What we
do wrong now, we will suffer for later," Lofven added.
