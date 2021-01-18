FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - As a team from the World Health
Organization works in China to investigate the origins of
COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how
the pandemic began.
CHINA ORIGINS
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-CoV-2 -
was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in
January 2020, and most scientists believe it is still most
likely that it originated in China.
Peter Ben Embarek, WHO expert on food safety and zoonotic
diseases, said Wuhan offered "the first solid clues" about the
transmission of COVID-19 and any investigation would start
there.
Though some studies have suggested COVID-19 was present in
Italy or Spain earlier in 2019, and that it might have been
responsible for a spike in pneumonia cases in France, few
researchers believe it could have entered Wuhan from Europe.
Its closest relative in nature is the RaTG13 virus, which
was discovered in horseshoe bats in southwest China's Yunnan
province. The 96.2% genetic match between the two makes it
highly likely that COVID-19 also originated in the bat colonies
of China's southwest border regions.
HUANAN MARKET
The initial cluster of infections was traced back to the
Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, leading many to assume that
"patient zero" was probably a trader exposed to contaminated
meat products.
But this version of events may be too simplistic to explain
the patterns of infection in Wuhan and elsewhere.
Many of the earliest reported cases had no connection with
the market. On Dec. 10, 2019, 41 Wuhan residents were
hospitalised with what turned out to be COVID-19, but 13 of them
had no link to Huanan.
A team of Chinese researchers said there were two types of
SARS-CoV-2 circulating in Wuhan, only one of which was
associated with the market.
Scientists also said the virus was unusually "pre-adapted"
for rapid human transmission, making it unlikely that the first
human contact was made at the seafood market.
INTERMEDIARY SPECIES?
WHO investigators are keen to find what the intermediary
species was that allowed SARS-CoV-2 to move from its original
bat host into humans.
Preliminary scientific papers in China identified snakes and
mink as potential candidates, and similar coronavirus infections
were also found in pangolins illegally trafficked into China.
But some scholars now believe there was no intermediary
species at all, and that a SARS-CoV-2 like virus was transmitted
directly from bats to humans, possibly on multiple occasions.
The first people infected were likely to be traders in bat
meat, or in bat droppings used in traditional Chinese medicine,
and one of them could have carried it into the Huanan seafood
market, causing the superspreader event that allowed the
pandemic to begin.
"GAIN OF FUNCTION"
Though there is no credible supporting evidence, some
researchers still do not rule out the possibility that the virus
was released accidentally by a specialist lab at the Wuhan
Institute of Virology.
There is no indication that SARS-Cov-2 contains any
synthetic insertions, but some researchers say it could have
been subject to a process known as "gain of function", where the
lab forces the virus to become more infectious by exposing it to
human receptor cells.
Some experts say the WHO investigators needs to be granted
access to all the research conducted in the lab to see whether
there are any closer matches than the RaTG13 virus.
But there is another explanation why the coronavirus has
proven to be so lethal.
If SARS-CoV-2 had been circulating in humans throughout
southwest China for months before it was finally identified in
Wuhan, natural selection itself could have trained it to bind
more effectively to those receptor cells.
Fully optimised after months of human exposure, it made an
explosive breakthrough at the Huanan market, where conditions
were ideal for rapid viral transmission - though it was also
very likely spreading elsewhere.
