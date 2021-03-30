FACTBOX-What we know about Biden's U.S. infrastructure plan so far

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will on
Wednesday begin laying out his proposals for fixing the aging,
underfunded infrastructure in the world's biggest economy.
His proposals will go through the legislative sausage-making
machine that is the U.S. Congress, and actual investments at the
other end may be very different.
His remarks, in Pittsburgh, will be closely watched by
companies, investors, local governments and voters as an
indication of where billions of federal dollars may flow in the
years to come.
HOW BIG IS IT?
Biden, a Democrat who took office 10 weeks ago, will outline
the first part of some $3 trillion to $4 trillion in spending
proposals expected over the next 10 years devoted to fixing the
country's crumbling roads, transport, sewage systems and other
essential links, officials said.
A second proposal, expected in several weeks, will focus
"squarely on creating economic security for the middle class
through investments in childcare, healthcare, education and
other areas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on
Monday.
WHAT, EXACTLY, IS IN IT?
Precise details remain scarce; the proposal is expected to
hew closely to Biden's campaign-trail promises https://joebiden.com/infrastructure-plan.
These include money for repairing highways, ports, airports,
railways, public schools, water systems, the power grid and
sewage systems.
But they also include new investments such as expanding
high-speed internet to rural areas that lack great telecoms
coverage and creating power networks for electric vehicles.
HOW COULD IT BE PAID FOR?
Biden has long maintained he will seek to roll back some of
the Republican tax cuts of 2017, putting corporate tax rates
back to 28%, and increase taxes on the wealthiest families,
those making more than $400,000. Such proposals could spark
tough fights in Congress.
Officials say he will not raise low U.S. gas taxes, which
have been traditionally used to fund highway and mass transit
plans.
The proposals could include new government bonds or other
federal revenue, or some private investment.
Psaki said this week Biden will explain how he plans to pay
for every dollar of the plan.
HOW WILL HE GET IT THROUGH CONGRESS?
The White House is hopeful that at least 10 Republicans in
the evenly split 100-seat Senate will vote for a straight-up
infrastructure package that reflects Biden's priorities. That
way, it could pass Congress with bipartisan support in coming
months, before the government needs to turn to a budget for the
fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
If it does not, one option is to attach it to a budget
"reconciliation" bill which needs just a simple majority to
pass. It could clear the 50-50 Senate if all Democrats approve
with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
HOW BADLY DOES THE U.S. NEED THE INVESTMENT?
The United States is spending just half of what is required
to maintain its infrastructure needs, the American Society of
Civil Engineers said this month.
Surface transportation, water systems, and schools are the
most in need of help, the group said, and the country needs to
spend $2.59 trillion in the next 10 years to fix existing
infrastructure.
