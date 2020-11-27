FACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen
Fakhrizadeh, killed in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, was
widely seen outside the country as a leading figure in the
Islamic Republic's nuclear programme. Iran denies his
involvement.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HIM?
Western officials and experts believe Fakhrizadeh played a
pivotal role in suspected Iranian work in the past to develop
the means to assemble a nuclear warhead behind the facade of a
declared civilian uranium enrichment programme.
Iran denies ever having sought to develop a nuclear weapon.
A landmark report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in 2011
identified Fakhrizadeh as a central figure in suspected Iranian
work to develop technology and skills needed for atomic bombs,
and suggested he may still have a role in such activity.
Believed to be a senior officer in the elite Revolutionary
Guards, Fakhrizadeh was the only Iranian the report identified.
WHAT DOES IRAN SAY?
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has long
wanted to meet Fakhrizadeh as part of a protracted investigation
into whether Iran carried out illicit nuclear weapons research.
Showing no sign it would heed the request, Iran acknowledged
Fakhrizadeh’s existence several years ago but said he was an
army officer not involved in the nuclear programme, according to
a diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter.
He was also named in a 2007 U.N. resolution on Iran as a
person involved in nuclear or ballistic missile activities.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HIS BACKGROUND?
An exiled Iranian opposition group, the National Council of
Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in May 2011 issued a report with what
it said was a photograph of Fakhrizadeh, with dark hair and
beard stubble. It was not possible to independently verify the
picture.
The NCRI said in the report that Fakhrizadeh was born in
1958 in the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Qom, was a deputy
defence minister and a Revolutionary Guards brigadier-general,
and holds a nuclear engineering doctorate and taught at Iran’s
University of Imam Hussein.
