Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

11/27/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, was widely seen outside the country as a leading figure in the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme. Iran denies his involvement.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HIM?

Western officials and experts believe Fakhrizadeh played a pivotal role in suspected Iranian work in the past to develop the means to assemble a nuclear warhead behind the facade of a declared civilian uranium enrichment programme.

Iran denies ever having sought to develop a nuclear weapon.

A landmark report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog in 2011 identified Fakhrizadeh as a central figure in suspected Iranian work to develop technology and skills needed for atomic bombs, and suggested he may still have a role in such activity.

Believed to be a senior officer in the elite Revolutionary Guards, Fakhrizadeh was the only Iranian the report identified.

WHAT DOES IRAN SAY?

The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has long wanted to meet Fakhrizadeh as part of a protracted investigation into whether Iran carried out illicit nuclear weapons research.

Showing no sign it would heed the request, Iran acknowledged Fakhrizadeh’s existence several years ago but said he was an army officer not involved in the nuclear programme, according to a diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter.

He was also named in a 2007 U.N. resolution on Iran as a person involved in nuclear or ballistic missile activities.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HIS BACKGROUND?

An exiled Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in May 2011 issued a report with what it said was a photograph of Fakhrizadeh, with dark hair and beard stubble. It was not possible to independently verify the picture.

The NCRI said in the report that Fakhrizadeh was born in 1958 in the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Qom, was a deputy defence minister and a Revolutionary Guards brigadier-general, and holds a nuclear engineering doctorate and taught at Iran’s University of Imam Hussein.

(Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aGatwick Airport sees travel boost from new testing rules
RE
10:43aAFRICAN UNION : Ministers stress need for greater investment to revitalise energy sector
PU
10:39aSAVILLS : How Covid-19 has impacted residential real estate transactions around the world
PU
10:35aFACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
RE
10:33aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:29aVaccines may bring end to cash burn by the end of 2021
PU
10:29aDB MANIFOLDS WITH FLOW-RATE DYNAMIC BALANCING : Top-level energy efficiency
PU
10:28aWall Street rises, Nasdaq hits record high on recovery hopes
RE
10:27aAsian LNG spot prices rise on oil surge and heating demand
RE
10:15aMedicaid Enrollment Surge During Pandemic Leaves States Looking for Cost Cuts
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
3TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED : Stocks reach records; dollar settles lower
4BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ