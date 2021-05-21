FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not renominate
Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term
expires on Dec. 31, but instead look for an economist with a
"social dimension."
Here are some possible candidates to head the bank:
GERARDO ESQUIVEL: Esquivel is a left-leaning economist with
long ties to Lopez Obrador's social movement who sits on the
bank's five-member board, having been nominated by the
president.
Esquivel leans dovish in his interest rate decisions;
minutes of the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy meetings show
that Esquivel has at times pushed for more aggressive rate
reductions than the other board members.
In a 2016 newspaper opinion piece, Harvard-educated Esquivel
raised the question of whether the autonomous Bank of Mexico
should adopt a dual mandate to promote growth as well as low
inflation, and argued for more diverse views on the board.
Esquivel was a spokesman on economic matters for Lopez
Obrador's presidential campaign.
GALIA BORJA: Borja is a former finance ministry official who
was nominated to the board of the Bank of Mexico - often known
in Mexico as "Banxico" - by Lopez Obrador after playing an
important role in rolling out social programs.
Lopez Obrador's keen sense of history may motivate him to
name Borja, also a respected mathematician, as the first woman
to lead Banxico.
Borja comes from a family with some ties to Mexico's left
and she has played an important role in ensuring the
implementation of social programs.
ARTURO HERRERA: Lopez Obrador's finance minister last year
steered Mexico, Latin America's second largest economy, through
its worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s amid
the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.
He has spearheaded the implementation of some of Lopez
Obrador's economic and social policies geared at helping
Mexico's poorest.
JONATHAN HEATH: An outspoken and well-known private
economist who was named to Banxico's board by Lopez Obrador's
administration. He previously held the post of chief economist
for HSBC bank in Mexico.
Along with Esquivel, Heath has consistently been one of the
more dovish members on the central bank's board.
Heath is widely respected by market watchers and has
maintained that his outsider credentials provide a fresh
perspective at the bank.
ROGELIO RAMIREZ DE LA O
Ramirez de la O, a former economic adviser to Lopez Obrador,
is thought to be another possible contender. The Mexican
economist is the director of a private company that provides
macroeconomic analysis and forecasts on Mexico.
He has established a reputation for critical analysis of
government policy, anticipating large shifts in policy and all
the major crises and recoveries since the 1980s, according to
the Washington-based Wilson Center.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel,
Kevin Liffey and Jonathan Oatis)