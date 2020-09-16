Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 16th SEPTEMBER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 08:10am EDT

16 Sep 2020

FACTORY CATTLE PRICES 16th SEPTEMBER

Cattle
, Prices

Prices reported as quoted or paid to IFA Members.

Strong factory demand.

  • Steer base €3.60 - 3.65/kg.
  • Heifer base €3.60 - 3.70/kg.
  • Young Bulls R/U €3.40- €3.70kg.
  • Cows €3.00/3.50/kg.
  • In-spec bonus 20c/kg for under 30 months and 8c/kg for 30 to 36 months.
  • 12c/kg bonus for under 30 month steers and heifers grading O- and those with a fat class of 4+ that meet all other in spec criteria.
FACTORY BASE QUOTES C/KG
Steers Heifers Cows
Dawn Slane 360 360/365 300 - 350
Kepak Athleague 360 360/365 300 - 340
Moyvalley Meats 360 360 290 - 330
Euro Farm Foods 360 360/365 300 - 350
ABP Clones 360 360/365
Liffey Meats 360 360/365 300 - 340
Slaney Foods 360 360/365 300 - 340
Kepak Kilbeggan 360 360/365 300 - 340
Dawn Ballyhaunis 360 360/365 300 - 340
Foyle Meats *including 10c 300-380kg 365* 370* 300 - 340
Ashbourne Meats 360 360/365 300 - 350
Meadowmeats Rathdowney 360 360/365 290 - 340
Charleville Foods 360 360/365 290 - 340
Kepak Watergrasshill 360 360/365 290 - 340
ABP Bandon 360 360/365 290 - 340
ABP Cahir 360 360/365 290 - 340
ABP Waterford 360 360/365 290 - 340
Dawn Grannagh 360 360/365 290 - 340
ABP Nenagh 360 360/365 290 - 340

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 12:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aNexTech's InfernoAR Chosen by Grundfos the Largest Pump Manufacturer in the World for Multiple Virtual Trade Shows
GL
08:26aNEXTECH AR : InfernoAR Chosen by Grundfos the Largest Pump Manufacturer in the World for Multiple Virtual Trade Shows
AQ
08:25aVERONA PHARMA : Announces Publication of Phase 2b COPD Symptom Data in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
AQ
08:25aBEAZLEY : Breach Insights - Q2 2020
PU
08:25aBank deposits and microfinance and consumer credit investment to come with ‘product passports', Bank of Russia proposes
PU
08:25aCHINA SINOSTAR : (1) effective date for capital reorganisation; and (2) free exchange of share certificates
PU
08:25aDETAI NEW ENERGY : Discloseable transaction in relation to the third supplemental settlement deed and variation of terms of discloseable transaction relating to 2016 settlement deed
PU
08:25aAYFIE : Notice of General Meeting on September 29, 2020
PU
08:22aTELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aHP : Innovation Takes Virtual Center Stage at Annual HP Reinvent Partner Event
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : AENA AND TELEFÓNICA DIGITISE HEART PROTECTION MEASURES AT AIRPORTS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group