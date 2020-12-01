Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FAF, BMWYY & ZSAN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/01/2020 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF)
Class Period: February 17, 2017 - October 22, 2020
Deadline: December 24, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/faf
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data; (2) the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF)
Class Period: November 3, 2015 - September 24, 2020
Deadline: December 28, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bmwyy
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) BMW kept a "bank" of retail vehicle sales that it used to meet internal monthly sales targets regardless of when the sales actually occurred; (2) BMW artificially manipulated sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when the cars were still in inventory; (3) as a result, BMW’s key operating metrics were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about BMW’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN)
Class Period: February 13, 2017 - September 30, 2020
Deadline: December 28, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/zsan
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s New Drug Application ("NDA") included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aCARINSURANCE.COM : Teen Driver Cost Calculator, Guide Helps Navigate Adding Teen to Insurance Policy
PR
11:18aRETA LOSS ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
PR
11:18aOxford Finance Closes $60 Million Credit Facility with RxSight
BU
11:17aENI : reaches an agreement with its partners for the restart of the liquefied natural gas plant in Damietta, Egypt and for the amicable set...
PU
11:17aRACING TO CUT CARBON : Using wind propulsion to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping
PU
11:17aENTEQ UPSTREAM : presents interim results on Investor Meet video platform
PU
11:17aCALERES : Vionic Supports Dress for Success with a Charitable Partnership on Giving Tuesday
PR
11:17aHoliday Shoppers Take Advantage of Early, Thanksgiving Weekend Deals
PU
11:17aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Acquisition financing and equity raised for Valora at Homewood
PU
11:17aTransforming Customer Buying Journey in the automotive industry | Experts at Infiniti Research explain how it's done
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equities jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon says sellers racked up more than $4.8 billion in sales over weekend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ