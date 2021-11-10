Log in
FANUC Introduces New Compact LR-10iA/10 Robot - Ideal for Machine Tending and Warehousing/Logistics Applications

11/10/2021 | 12:58pm EST
Lightweight and powerful new robot mounts easily to a mobile platform to maximize flexibility in the workspace

FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs has introduced the new LR-10iA/10 robot designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications found in the warehousing and logistics markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006140/en/

FANUC Introduces new compact LR-10iA/10 robot - Ideal for machine tending and warehousing/logistics applications. Lightweight and powerful, the new robot mounts easily to a mobile platform/AGV to maximize flexibility in the workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)

FANUC Introduces new compact LR-10iA/10 robot - Ideal for machine tending and warehousing/logistics applications. Lightweight and powerful, the new robot mounts easily to a mobile platform/AGV to maximize flexibility in the workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)

Weighing just 46 kg, the LR-10iA/10 robot mounts to the floor, upside down, or on an angle. It’s also very easy to mount the robot to an AGV or other mobile platform to accommodate a variety of repetitive tasks or automate machines that are standing idle.

The LR-10iA/10 has a 10 kg payload and a large work envelope with a long reach of 1101 mm. Its compact size makes it an ideal solution for companies with limited floor space, and the slim arm fits into machine tools to load and unload parts. In addition, a fully enclosed structure features built-in airlines, solenoid valves and electrical utilities for easy integration, and an IP67 rating allows it to operate in industrial environments with dust, water and oil mist.

“The new LR-10iA/10 is a great solution to help manufacturers and distribution centers overcome obstacles associated with labor shortages, while improving throughput and reducing operating costs,” said Eric Potter, general manager of FANUC America’s General Industries and Automotive Segment.

Powered by the FANUC R-30iB Mate Plus Controller, the LR-10iA offers the same intelligence and reliability available on all FANUC robots, including integrated iRVision®, force sensing and Zero Down Time (ZDT). ZDT not only reduces unexpected down time, it also helps users maximize production throughput, optimize maintenance costs, increase the life of their robots, and access data from anywhere via the ZDT web portal.

Key Features and Benefits of the New FANUC LR-10iA/10 Industrial Robot

  • Smooth and clean surface with internal valves, built-in user airlines, solenoid valves and I/O signals.
  • Slim, lightweight and compact for quick and easy installation – even on AGVs.
  • Strong wrist with high payload, moment and inertia.
  • 10kg payload with full work envelope; can handle 13kg with restricted envelope.
  • Fully enclosed design with standard IP67 rating.
  • Designed for machine load/unload and part picking.

FANUC will begin shipping production units of the new LR-10iA/10 in January, 2022.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS