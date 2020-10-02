FANUC Launches a New “Take Control” Virtual Event Featuring Its Latest Automation Technologies

FANUC, the world’s leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs will launch its first virtual event called “Take Control”. The event will debut Oct. 19-22, and include three distinct zones: Knowledge, Solutions and Exploration.

“For manufacturers, there’s nothing like the opportunity to visit tradeshows like IMTS, Pack Expo, FABTECH and many other technology events that feature automation and robotics,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America. “Since the start of the pandemic, we haven’t had the opportunity to gather together in one place to meet face to face. We invite all companies – both large and small – who are searching for ways to solve manufacturing problems to connect with us virtually. Let our team of problem solvers help you take control of your operations as we all search for new ways to adapt to this business climate.”

The Knowledge Zone offers an opportunity to hear first-hand from FANUC executives and industry experts about the latest business trends, automation products and advice for customers looking to get their organizations better positioned to compete globally. Topics will cover: how automation helps companies address tough problems; collaborative robots; omni-channel fulfillment; digital twins for the machining process; robots in the protein industry; how to maximize machining efficiency; tips for those new to automation and an education outlook towards 2025.

The Solutions Zone will focus on FANUC’s breadth of automation solutions. This is an opportunity to interact with our product and process experts who will be available to chat live with attendees about their challenges, answer questions and set up one-on-one meetings. Over 150 videos will be available to examine FANUC’s latest products and how they are applied in industry for a variety of processes including assembly, fulfillment, machining, packaging, palletizing, painting, welding, and more.

Finally, because so many companies face travel restrictions, the Exploration Zone provides an immersive overview of FANUC’s capabilities, including product demonstrations across all industries, application-specific labs, manufacturing expertise, customer support, inventory, education and training.

