Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FAO Food and Agriculture Organization of Uni : and partners advocate for inclusive food systems to combat rural poverty

12/02/2020 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 December 2020, New York/Rome - The implications of agri-food systems transformation for the livelihoods of rural people in the COVID-19 era was the focus of a high-level event today, co-organized by FAO, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of China and the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations (UN).

The event 'Transforming agri-food systems and fostering inclusive rural development in the context of COVID-19 to end rural poverty ' was held virtually, on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly's Special Session in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants highlighted the key role of agriculture in the transformation of the economy, ensuring food security and nutrition and in ending extreme poverty.

'Evidence shows that in low-income countries, investing in agriculture - especially in family farming and small-scale agriculture - has a greater impact on reducing poverty than investing in other sectors,' noted FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu who went on to stress that pro-poor growth also required creating off-farm jobs, fostering economic diversification and investing in human capital, health, education and infrastructure.

Extreme poverty in rural areas is three times higher than in urban areas. About 80 percent of the world's extremely poor reside in rural areas and most have to cope with limited access to often degraded resources. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated this situation, exacerbating inequalities and negatively impacting the lives and well-being of the rural poor -in particular of women, indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities and youth.

The President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, in a video message, underlined that 'in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must focus on strengthening local and inclusive food systems to ensure sustained, resilient food security and poverty reduction. This includes moving from an agricultural perspective to agri-food perspective where the value addition of agriculture is appropriately recognized.'

The DESA Under-Secretary-General, Liu Zhenmin, stressed the importance of working together to address the challenges at hand. 'A coordinated international response and recovery effort is very much needed to fight the pandemic, lift rural populations out of poverty, and ensure no one is left behind,' said Liu.

The President of IFAD, Gilbert F. Houngbo, emphasized that 'Today's pandemic increases the urgency to make our food systems not only more sustainable but also more resilient, as well as inclusive and fair. I cannot insist enough on the importance of focusing our attention on the small-scale producers if we really want to boot out poverty and achieve SDG1 and SDG2 by 2030.'

The Director of WFP's Humanitarian and Development Programme, David Kaatrud, elaborated on the agency's resilience-building activities in rural communities. 'Studies have shown that resilience programmes are a cost-efficient investment for reducing need and preventing crises. For instance, a recent WFP analysis found that each US$1 spent on an integrated package of resilience activities in Niger would generate a return of US$3.67 over a 20-year period,' he said.

As collaborators of the event, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Ambassador Zhang Jun, and the Head of the EU Delegation to the UN, Ambassador Olof Skoog, helped set the stage for the discussions in the opening segment of today's event.

Ambassador Zhang stated that 'accelerating rural poverty reduction and transforming food systems should be prioritized for post COVID-19 recovery and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.' Ambassador Skoog stressed the urgency to act. 'In the time of COVID-19, one thing became crystal clear: addressing food security and ensuring proper nutrition for all is urgent,' he said, also underscoring the strong interlinkages between healthy people, healthy societies and a healthy planet which are recognized in the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy.

Using and creating opportunities to end rural poverty

The UN Food Systems Summit 2021 and multilateral efforts to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic offer unique opportunities to identify and promote actions in favour of the rural poor. FAO's Hand-in-Hand initiative is a complimentary, multi-sectoral and partnership-focused approach. It aims to reduce poverty by improving agricultural potential through investing in innovative, inclusive and productive value chains and building human capital.

As the FAO Director-General remarked, 'We have nine harvests remaining until 2030 and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and we must galvanize more partners around this urgency to work together on understanding the needs of different agri-food systems around the world, and jointly address how to accelerate solutions.' In line with this, FAO launched in July this year its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Programme aimed at preventing a global food emergency during and after the pandemic, while working on medium- to long-term development responses for food security and nutrition.

The event 'Transforming agri-food systems and fostering inclusive rural development in the context of COVID-19 to end rural poverty' was moderated by FAO Chief Economist, Máximo Torero.

Disclaimer

FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:10:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA : Bank Lending Survey – Third Quarter 2020
PU
05:19pU.S. Congress passes bill that could delist Chinese stocks from U.S. markets
RE
05:14pLilly to supply 650,000 more doses of COVID-19 drug to U.S. government
RE
05:11pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : and partners advocate for inclusive food systems to combat rural poverty
PU
05:11pBrexit trade deal could come in the next few days, BBC says
RE
05:11pEU faces French regulator call to fix derivatives to limit Brexit blow
RE
05:09pAsset manager Dyal Capital in talks to merge with Owl Rock- WSJ
RE
05:08pChinese researchers quit U.S.; agents target Biden team - U.S. officials
RE
05:06pUtilities Up On Defensive Market Posture -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity, New Launches -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ