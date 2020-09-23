FATF Financial Action Task Force : statement following unauthorised disclosure of confidential FinCEN documents

Paris, 23 September 2020 - Recent press reports about the disclosure of confidential information from a FATF member's Financial Intelligence Unit have put a spotlight on the crime of money laundering. Money laundering fuels serious crime and terrorism, and undermines the integrity of the global financial system. The global community needs to unwaveringly confront this serious threat to prevent it from eroding trust in the fairness of competition and our economies as a whole.

To this end, all countries need to fully and effectively implement the FATF Standards, which provide a comprehensive approach to fighting money laundering. To implement it successfully, each part of the system needs to live up to its responsibility, which in the first defence line includes obliged entities such as financial institutions knowing their customers and filing reports on suspicious transactions. It is this approach that allows financial intelligence authorities and law enforcement agencies to build insights into illicit financial flows.

The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing has become a priority in many countries with public authorities and the private sector having stepped up their efforts to tackle money laundering. Nevertheless, effective implementation of the FATF's standards against the ever-evolving threat of illicit financial flows remains a constant challenge. Through its global network of more than 200 countries and jurisdictions, the FATF remains committed to taking on this challenge and helping countries achieve tangible results. For example, by focusing on exploring how new technology can help banks and other financial institutions become more effective at understanding risks and detecting criminal activity.

The FATF is aware of press reports regarding the unauthorised disclosure of SAR documents filed by banks and other financial firms with the U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. We will not comment on the confidential SAR information released.