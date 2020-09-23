Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FATF Financial Action Task Force : statement following unauthorised disclosure of confidential FinCEN documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

Paris, 23 September 2020 - Recent press reports about the disclosure of confidential information from a FATF member's Financial Intelligence Unit have put a spotlight on the crime of money laundering. Money laundering fuels serious crime and terrorism, and undermines the integrity of the global financial system. The global community needs to unwaveringly confront this serious threat to prevent it from eroding trust in the fairness of competition and our economies as a whole.

To this end, all countries need to fully and effectively implement the FATF Standards, which provide a comprehensive approach to fighting money laundering. To implement it successfully, each part of the system needs to live up to its responsibility, which in the first defence line includes obliged entities such as financial institutions knowing their customers and filing reports on suspicious transactions. It is this approach that allows financial intelligence authorities and law enforcement agencies to build insights into illicit financial flows.

The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing has become a priority in many countries with public authorities and the private sector having stepped up their efforts to tackle money laundering. Nevertheless, effective implementation of the FATF's standards against the ever-evolving threat of illicit financial flows remains a constant challenge. Through its global network of more than 200 countries and jurisdictions, the FATF remains committed to taking on this challenge and helping countries achieve tangible results. For example, by focusing on exploring how new technology can help banks and other financial institutions become more effective at understanding risks and detecting criminal activity.

The FATF is aware of press reports regarding the unauthorised disclosure of SAR documents filed by banks and other financial firms with the U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. We will not comment on the confidential SAR information released.

Disclaimer

FATF - Financial Action Task Force published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 18:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pTiktok files for preliminary injunction to block trump administration from banning u.s. app stores from offering tiktok for download starting sunday --court filing
RE
02:54pIMF official sees coronavirus crisis dampening growth in some countries for years
RE
02:53pJPMorgan set to pay nearly $1 billion in spoofing penalty - source
RE
02:53pUk govt is working with partners on how it can collaborate on the potential development of a covid-19 vaccine through human challenge studies - spokeswoman
RE
02:52pWall Street retreats as business activity slows, raising fears over economy
RE
02:50pTestimony on CBO's 2020 Long-Term Budget Outlook
PU
02:50pFATF FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE : statement following unauthorised disclosure of confidential FinCEN documents
PU
02:44pPANDEMIC SLASHES WORLDWIDE INCOME FROM WORK BY A TENTH : Ilo
RE
02:42pEric Trump to be deposed by Oct. 7 in connection with NY probe--court hearing
RE
02:26pCalifornia to ban sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in 2035
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
5GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group