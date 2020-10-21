FATF Plenary, 21-23 October 2020

Paris, 21 October 2020

The first Plenary under the two-year German FATF Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer starts today. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact around the world, the FATF remains committed to proceeding with its work. As a result of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, the FATF Plenary will meet virtually.

During the next three days, delegates will discuss a range of issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on countries' ability to detect, prevent and investigate money laundering and terrorist financing. Delegates will discuss the progress made by some jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the financial system. The FATF Plenary will also discuss and finalise updates to the FATF Standards that will strengthen measures to prevent the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The outcomes of the FATF Plenary will be published on Friday 23 October, at the close of the meeting.

Press briefing

The FATF President will be giving a press briefing on the outcomes of the FATF Plenary on Friday 23 October at 16:00 (14:00 GMT). To register for the press briefing in Zoom, or for any other media query, journalists should write to media@fatf-gafi.org. The press conference will also be livestreamed.