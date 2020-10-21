Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FATF Plenary, 21-23 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT

Paris, 21 October 2020

The first Plenary under the two-year German FATF Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer starts today. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact around the world, the FATF remains committed to proceeding with its work. As a result of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, the FATF Plenary will meet virtually.

During the next three days, delegates will discuss a range of issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on countries' ability to detect, prevent and investigate money laundering and terrorist financing. Delegates will discuss the progress made by some jurisdictions identified as presenting a risk to the financial system. The FATF Plenary will also discuss and finalise updates to the FATF Standards that will strengthen measures to prevent the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The outcomes of the FATF Plenary will be published on Friday 23 October, at the close of the meeting.

Press briefing

The FATF President will be giving a press briefing on the outcomes of the FATF Plenary on Friday 23 October at 16:00 (14:00 GMT). To register for the press briefing in Zoom, or for any other media query, journalists should write to media@fatf-gafi.org. The press conference will also be livestreamed.

Disclaimer

FATF - Financial Action Task Force published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:54:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aBOK FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aVIVENDI SA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
08:05aCRYOLIFE : Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
08:05aIBERDROLA SA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05aAZTEC MINERALS : Drilling Intersects 6.18 gpt Gold & 77.2 gpt Silver (7.15 gpt AuEq) over 15.14 m in Hole TR20-09 at Tombstone Project, Arizona
PU
08:05aDAVE RAMSDEN : Society of Professional Economists Online Conference 2020: Post COVID - Policy Challenges...
PU
08:05aRECKITT BENCKISER : RB announces the appointment of Filippo Catalano
PU
08:05aMYNARIC : inks deal with Telesat to supply terminals for DARPA's Blackjack satellite program and establishes industry's first laser communication interoperability lab
EQ
08:05aBioVaxys Technology Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director
NE
08:05aCanadian Palladium Drilling Continues to Extend near Surface Deposit to over 1.6km of Strike Length
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson tops forecast on margin gains and 5G in China
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle Lifts 2020 Guidance Following 3Q Sales Growth -- Update
5PEUGEOT SA : PSA : RBC keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group