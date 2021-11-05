Log in
FBA.Live Orlando 2021 - Learn From and Network With Industry Leading Amazon Sellers and Experts Powered by Titan Network

11/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
The two-day conference will pair like-minded sellers with industry experts in exchanging key strategies to take your businesses to new heights, through 2022 and beyond.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Ashburn and Athena Severi, co-founders of both Titan Network and China Magic, are excited to announce FBA.Live Orlando 2021, a networking and informational conference with industry-leading experts and sellers, on Nov. 8-9, 2021.

The two-day, deep-dive conference experience will serve attendees in discovering the latest valuable strategies in launching, implementing, scaling and exiting your businesses, with expert advice from 7-9-figure sellers, like-minded professionals and industry leaders.

"We cut through the noise and teach you the latest proven strategies that top Amazon sellers are using right now to optimize conversion, boost ranking and maximize profits," said Ashburn. "If you're looking for a competitive edge to outshine, outrank and outsell competing products, then this event will give you the unfair advantage you're looking for."

The event will run from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (ET) with a networking afterparty beginning at 7 p.m. and held at the Margaritaville Hotel & Resort. Presentations, spearheaded by key speakers, Ashburn and Severi, will include industry pros like Kian Golzari, CEO of Titan Sourcing, Mike McClary, CPO at Amazon and Zoof, Michelle Barnum Smith, founder of EasyBot, and many more.

Tickets selling fast. To purchase click here.

About Titan Network

Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.titannetwork.com 

For Inquiries Contact: support@titanmembers.com

For tickets and more information: https://fba.live/orlando21

