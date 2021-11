Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* FBI STATEMENT ON INCIDENT INVOLVING FAKE EMAILS

* FBI - AWARE OF SOFTWARE MISCONFIGURATION THAT TEMPORARILY ALLOWED ACTOR TO LEVERAGE THE LAW ENFORCEMENT ENTERPRISE PORTAL (LEEP) TO SEND FAKE EMAILS

* FBI - NO ACTOR WAS ABLE TO ACCESS OR COMPROMISE ANY DATA OR PERSONAL IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION ON THE FBI'S NETWORK