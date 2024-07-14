STORY: ::July 13, 2024

::The FBI calls the Trump rally shooting

an 'assassination attempt'

::Butler, Pennsylvania

::Kevin Rojek

Special agent

FBI Pittsburgh field office

"This evening, we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump."

"Again at this time we are not prepared to identify who the shooter is. We are close to that identification and as soon as we are 100% confident in who the individual is, we will share it with the press."

::George Bivens

Deputy Commissioner of Operations

Pennsylvania State Police

"The immediate focus was life safety, getting the former president out of there, and to care, getting care to the other victims and to secure the scene as quickly as possible."

"If I had to point to where we are right now, the single greatest priority would be to identify a motive and if there was anyone else involved."