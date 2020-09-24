FBI chief says U.S. "Antifa" demonstrators are targets of multiple probes

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The director of the Federal Bureau of
Investigation told Congress on Thursday that anarchist and
extremist "Antifa" demonstrators who engaged in recent violent
protests are targets of serious FBI investigations.
At a hearing of the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security
committee, Christopher Wray said that the Bureau had seen
"organized tactical activity at both the local and regional
level."
"We have seen Antifa adherence coalescing and working
together in what I would describe as small groups and nodes," he
said. Wray added that the bureau is conducting multiple
investigations "into some anarchist violent extremists, some of
whom operate through these nodes."
Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is an amorphous movement
"who believe in active, aggressive opposition to far right-wing
movements," according https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/who-are-antifa
to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks extremists.
Wray stressed that while there are active probes into Antifa
and other extremist groups, these organizations numerically are
much smaller in number. He said that peaceful protesters, as
well as criminal opportunists, who engaged in low-level
vandalism and looting outnumber organized extremist groups.
In testimony before a Democratic-led House Homeland Security
hearing last week, Wray told lawmakers that the largest "chunk"
of the FBI's investigations involve white supremacist groups.
Acting DHS deputy secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli, who earlier
this summer had strongly emphasized the role of anarchists in
urban protests, at Thursday's hearing acknowledged there was
evidence that white supremacists carried out the most lethal
incidents in recent years.
He said that DHS has acknowledge for some time that "white
supremacists act as terrorists, more people are killed. That is
a higher lethality." During Thursday's hearing, Wray only
briefly referred to the involvement of "militia types" in recent
disorders.
President Donald Trump and his allies have sought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-protests-extremist/explainer-who-are-antifa-the-boogaloo-movement-and-others-blamed-in-u-s-protest-violence-idUSKBN23C2R1
to blame what they calls left-wing extremists for violence and
looting at U.S. protests over police brutality, while local
authorities and watchdog groups have often pointed to the threat
posed by right-wing movements.
Wray said that the FBI had asked the Joint Terrorism Task
Forces it operates in partnership with local police agencies "to
make sure they are focusing on domestic terrorism" in addition
to the international terrorism probes they historically focused
on.
He said the FBI recently had "elevated racially-motivated
violent extremism" to an investigative priority equal to its
focus on Islamic State and other foreign terrorist threats.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Sarah N. Lynch; editing by
Timothy Gardner)