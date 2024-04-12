STORY: WRAY: "...This is by no means a time to let up or dial back."

FBI director Christopher Wray on Thursday - testifying before a House budget panel - expressed concerns about a possible organized attack in the United States similar to the one that killed scores of people at a Russian concert hall last month.

"As I look back over my career in law enforcement, I would be hard pressed to think of the time where so many threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at once. But that is the case as I sit here today."

U.S. officials have been worried about the possibility of an attack inspired by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

But Wray said concern has escalated following the concert massacre in Russia that killed at least 144 people.

Wray also pressed lawmakers to renew a U.S. surveillance program set to expire this month, saying it was key to help fight against terrorist attacks.

"An absolutely indispensable tool that Congress can give us in our fight against foreign adversaries is the reauthorization of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It is critical in securing our nation, and we are in crunch time with our 702 authority set to expire next week."

Wray cited the FBI's concerns about terrorism to help persuade lawmakers to boost funding for the agency.

But he is likely to face strong pushback from congressional Republicans, as the FBI has become a prime target for former President Donald Trump, who has called on Congress to slash the law enforcement agency's funding, alleging it has unfairly targeted him while going soft on his political enemies.