STORY: Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally in what the FBI are now investigating as an assassination attempt.

The FBI has identified a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks as a 'subject involved' in the shooting.

State voter records show that he was a registered Republican.

Earlier, the Secret Service had said the shooter was dead, and that at least one spectator was killed at the event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

As of Sunday morning, authorities had not given a motive for the attack.

Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence.

President Joe Biden spoke to reporters within hours of the incident:

"It's sick. It's sick. It is one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We can not allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Saturday was the first shooting of a U.S. president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

It happened less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump faces Biden in the polls.