FBI opens hate crime investigation into Dallas hair salon shooting

05/17/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
(Reuters) -Dallas police arrested a suspect in connection with last week's shooting at a Koreatown hair salon that wounded three women of Asian descent, and federal authorities have opened a hate crime investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was not identified, was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said on Twitter, adding that authorities will provide more information later on Tuesday.

The FBI along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice announced they had launched a hate-crime investigation into the shooting.

The shooter entered a hair salon in the city's Koreatown section on Wednesday, opened fire and wounded the owner of the Hair World Salon, a stylist who worked there and a customer. All three were Korean women. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police initially said there was no evidence suggesting that the shooting was a hate crime but that changed late last week when Garcia said new details uncovered during the investigation now suggested that there may be a "link to hate."

He said investigators were looking into a possible connection between the Wednesday shooting and others in recent weeks targeting Asian businesses in the city. A red or maroon vehicle was spotted at all three crime scenes, he said. No one was hit in the other two shootings.

The Texas incident echoed last year's Atlanta-area shooting spree that targeted women of Asian descent, sending waves of fear and distrust within the Asian-American community.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated in recent years, in part because of the perception that China was responsible for triggering the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

In Dallas, law enforcement circulated images from the scene that showed a person wearing black and carrying a large rifle while appearing to run out of a parking lot.

The Korean-American community in the Dallas area ranks among the largest in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center, and Koreatown is the historic hub of the area's Asian and Asian-American residents.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Maria Caspani in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey, Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Porter)

By Maria Caspani


© Reuters 2022
