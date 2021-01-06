FBI probe of major hack includes project-management software from JetBrains -sources

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating
whether the hackers behind a series of intrusions at U.S.
federal agencies and companies also broke into
project-management software created by the Czech-based company
JetBrains in order to breach its customers, two people familiar
with the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Privately held JetBrains produces software called TeamCity
that is used by tens of thousands of customers to construct
other software. Among its customers is SolarWinds, JetBrains
Chief Executive Maxim Shafirov said from St. Petersburg, Russia,
where JetBrains has offices.
SolarWinds revealed last month that someone with access to
its system for developing network-management software had
inserted back doors into two updates of its flagship Orion
products.
Dozens of SolarWinds customers, including at least a
half-dozen U.S. agencies, were then exploited by the same
hackers.
U.S. intelligence agencies said Tuesday that Russia was
likely behind the damaging spree, though Russian officials
denied it.
The FBI and cybersecurity officials at the Department of
Homeland Security had no immediate comment.
Shafirov said his company had fielded questions from
SolarWinds but that he had not heard anything about JetBrains
software being the hackers' route into SolarWinds or other
customers.
"We are not aware of any investigation nor have we been
contacted by any agencies," a JetBrains spokesman said. "We are
not aware of any vulnerabilities in the product or breaches that
would allow for this, nor that any of our customers were
affected.”
Vulnerabilities in TeamCity have been publicly reported and
rated "critical" in the past, as is true with most big software.
