FBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of
Investigation said that the same group of online extortionists
blamed for striking the Irish health system last week have also
hit at least 16 U.S. medical and first response networks in the
past year.
In an alert made public https://www.aha.org/system/files/media/file/2021/05/fbi-tlp-white-report-conti-ransomware-attacks-impact-healthcare-and-first-responder-networks-5-20-21.pdf
Thursday by the American Hospital Association, the FBI said the
cybercriminals using the malicious software dubbed 'Conti' have
targeted law enforcement, emergency medical services, dispatch
centers, and municipalities.
The alert did not name the victims or go into detail about
the nature or severity of the breaches, saying only that they
were among more than 400 organizations worldwide targeted by
"Conti actors."
The FBI did not immediately return a message seeking further
detail on the notice, which was first reported https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fbi-conti-ransomware-attacked-16-us-healthcare-first-responder-orgs
by IT security news site Bleeping Computer.
Ireland's Health Service Executive shut down its networks
last Friday following a Conti-linked attack.
The ransom attack has crippled diagnostic services,
disrupted COVID-19 testing, and forced hospitals to cancel
appointments. Ireland's minister responsible for e-government,
Ossian Smyth, described it as possibly the most significant
cybercrime to hit the Irish state.
The Irish government said it had not paid and would not pay
any ransom in exchange for the purported key.
The Conti hackers have not returned messages from Reuters
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Raphael Satter, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)